Every kitchen needs a few essentials, and one that you should start with is a 2-slice toaster. If you have a smaller family or live alone, this is the perfect size to toast bagels, bread, or even sweet potato halves to perfection. The design of these appliances has come along way, and if you want one that adds some serious style points to your kitchen, then you can get one that looks stylish too.

When you’re picking out a 2-slice toaster, you’ll want to make sure that it comes with plenty of options. Most come with specific settings for different types of breads so you don’t under toast it or burn it. You should also be able to choose how crispy you want your bread too. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best 2-slice toasters that will become a go-to appliance in your kitchen for quick breakfasts and snacks.

1. Redmond Toaster

Who said kitchen appliances have to be boring? Up your appliance game with this cult-worthy toaster that looks more like a piece of art than just something that makes your bread toasty. Available in four classic and fun retro colors, you can choose the color that’ll enhance your decor. It has six baking settings so you can customize how crispy your bread turns out, along with a defrost and bagel button.

2. AmazonBasics Toaster

If you just need a no-fuss 2-slice toaster without the bells and whistles, this basic option will do. It’ll go with anything since it’s black, and it features extra-wide slots so thicker breads like bagels will fit in easily. Six shade settings let you choose how crispy your bread comes out, and there’s a lift lever to help you take out smaller pieces without burning yourself.

3. Hamilton Beach Toaster

Some toasters don’t fit all bread sizes, but this 2-slice toaster has wider slots to that won’t be an issue. As a safety precaution, it has an auto shut-off feature so you don’t have to worry if you unplugged it if you left the house. The toast-boosting technology lifts your toasted bread so you don’t have to reach into the slots to retrieve your slice. Cord storage prevents an unwanted tangled mess.