When you’re just learning how to cook or combining your spice collection with your partner for the first time, you might find that you have an odd mish-mash of herbs. For example, you might have three garlic salts but no rosemary. Before you truly committed to cooking, you probably bought your spices piecemeal and as you needed them. You didn’t pick up any paprika until your mom’s egg salad recipe required it, for example.

Now that you’re ready to go all Top Chef or start making full meals for you and your partner, you should get a starter spice set. You can fill in your herb gaps once and for all. The best spice starter sets also come with spice racks. This way you don’t need to buy one separately. They’re all fully packaged and ready for you to start focusing on the important part: Cooking. Spice sets are must-haves for engaged couples, housewarmings and that new college freshman. As much as people order Seamless and rely on takeout, they are probably going to have to learn to cook a little. Help them (or yourself) out by getting a full set, instead of buying individually. You’ll save a lot of money this way.

1. McCormick Gourmet Three Tier Spice Rack

McCormick has been around since 1889, so they know a thing or two about spices and herbs. When you purchase this set, you get a stylish, wooden three-tier rack in addition to the 24 best-selling spices. You’ll get all of the basics that you need. These super sealed bottles will keep the flavors strong. Within this set, you’ll receive basil, garlic powder, yellow mustard seed, ground cumin and many more.

2. Kamenstein Revolving 20-Jar Countertop Spice Rack

With this prepackaged rack, you get a revolving rack, which is great to display on your countertop or put in an easily accessible large cabinet. The 20 jars come pre-filled and include thyme, coriander, oregano and more. The lids are labeled in a stylish, clear font, so you always know what you’re picking up. This rack has something special to sweeten the deal. You can get free spice refills for five years, which is great news for anyone who goes through a lot of herbs and spices.

3. Cole & Mason 16 Jar Herb & Spice Carousel

This carousel spice rack takes holding your spices to a new level. The rack’s center is constructed with resin, so it won’t be collapsing any time soon. The included spices hang from sturdy hooks, which makes them easy to grab when you suddenly realize that you forgot to put the chili flakes in your chili. In this set, you receive more than 15 spices, including mint, fennel seed and cumin.