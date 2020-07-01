One of the most essential items any office or home needs is a versatile large dry erase board. It’s a multitasking hero that will seriously save you — whether that’s brainstorming during a big meeting, homeschooling kids, or keeping important notes front and center. These boards don’t have to go in just an office. Use them by an entryway so you can look at reminders or leave notes as you’re heading out the door or put them in your room.

These whiteboards are also a great idea if you’re working out. You can write down your workout routine so you can keep track of the moves while you’re in the zone. These boards are easy to install and can be used for just about anything. Below, we’ve rounded up the best large dry erase boards for all your needs.

1. Lockways Board

No matter what you need a whiteboard for, this sturdy and spacious large dry erase board will have you covered. It’s magnetic, too, so you can also hang up important notes or receipts that you need to keep handy. Jot down reminders, appointments, or use it as a teaching tool if you’re homeschooling. It includes a detachable marker tray so you can customize it based on what works best for you.

2. DexBoard

You can hang this large dry erase board horizontally or vertically, so you can customize it to fit your space and what you’ll use it for. It also comes with a detachable marker tray that you can place on any side of the board so it works best for your needs. This giant office accessory is perfect for presentations or just as a daily calendar board at home. The sturdy aluminum frame is made to last and will hold up over time.

3. Viz-Pro Board

Get the same high quality design at home with this professional-grade large dry erase board. The smooth and durable surface is easy to write on and will last for years to come. Installation is a breeze and you have the option to mount it vertically or horizontally. It also includes a pen tray so you can keep dry erase markers handy.