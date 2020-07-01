LivingWork/Life

Large Dry Erase Boards for Notes, Homeschooling & More

by

One of the most essential items any office or home needs is a versatile large dry erase board. It’s a multitasking hero that will seriously save you — whether that’s brainstorming during a big meeting, homeschooling kids, or keeping important notes front and center. These boards don’t have to go in just an office. Use them by an entryway so you can look at reminders or leave notes as you’re heading out the door or put them in your room.

These whiteboards are also a great idea if you’re working out. You can write down your workout routine so you can keep track of the moves while you’re in the zone. These boards are easy to install and can be used for just about anything. Below, we’ve rounded up the best large dry erase boards for all your needs.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

  

1. Lockways Board

No matter what you need a whiteboard for, this sturdy and spacious large dry erase board will have you covered. It’s magnetic, too, so you can also hang up important notes or receipts that you need to keep handy. Jot down reminders, appointments, or use it as a teaching tool if you’re homeschooling. It includes a detachable marker tray so you can customize it based on what works best for you.

lockways best large dry erase board amazon
Image: Amazon.

Buy: Lockways Board $52.89
buy it

  

2. DexBoard

You can hang this large dry erase board horizontally or vertically, so you can customize it to fit your space and what you’ll use it for. It also comes with a detachable marker tray that you can place on any side of the board so it works best for your needs. This giant office accessory is perfect for presentations or just as a daily calendar board at home. The sturdy aluminum frame is made to last and will hold up over time.

dexboard best large dry erase boards amazon
Image: Amazon.

Buy: DexBoard $49.99
buy it

  

3. Viz-Pro Board

Get the same high quality design at home with this professional-grade large dry erase board. The smooth and durable surface is easy to write on and will last for years to come. Installation is a breeze and you have the option to mount it vertically or horizontally. It also includes a pen tray so you can keep dry erase markers handy.

vixpro best large dry erase boards amazon
Image: Amazon.

Buy: Viz-Pro Board $57.90
buy it

Comments

New in Living

View article
President's Day Sales

The Fourth of July Sales You Can’t Afford to Miss

The Fourth of July Sales You Can’t Afford to Miss

View article
best bathroom canister jars amazon

Chic Bathroom Canister Jars to Clear the Clutter

Chic Bathroom Canister Jars to Clear the Clutter

View article
Le Creuset

Le Creuset Cookware Is Up to 55 Percent Off at Sur La Table Right Now

Le Creuset Cookware Is Up to 55 Percent Off at Sur La Table Right Now

View article
best napkin holder amazon

Stylish Napkin Holders to Tidy Up the Kitchen

Stylish Napkin Holders to Tidy Up the Kitchen

View article
best hair detanglers on Amazon

The Best Hair Detanglers for Salon-Worthy Locks at Home

The Best Hair Detanglers for Salon-Worthy Locks at Home

View article
best facial toner amazon

Purifying Facial Toners to Get Your Glow On

Purifying Facial Toners to Get Your Glow On

ad