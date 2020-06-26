From bread to vegetables, there’s very little that olive oil can’t make taste better. This essential kitchen oil is pulled out while you’re cooking a variety of cuisines. It’s also a staple during pasta and bread nights. It usually has a spot center-stage in the middle of your kitchen table. Whether you like the classic store-bought olive oil or like to infuse your oil with your own creation of ingredients, you should get your family a glass olive oil bottle.

The best olive oil jars elevate your meals. Just think about all of those fancy date nights you have. What’s usually on your table for your Italian feast? An olive oil dispenser. You might even be able to trick your brain that you’re having a fancy night in, just by putting the dispenser on the table. All of our three picks will add a dash of elegance to your table. It’s infinitely more elegant than the store-bought bottle. Olive oil bottles do more than upgrade your table, though. They also help make your olive oil last longer with special stoppers and dispensers. Last but not least, they also help you control the amount of oil that you’re pouring on your food. You won’t have to deal with over-pours or leaks.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Elegant Life Olive Oil Dispenser

Unlike other olive oil dispensers, this one from Elegant Life has a mechanism in the lid of the bottle to stop leaks. You get two dispensers with this bottle, an automatic and a manual. It’s in a classic style that you’d find in a restaurant. Made out of food-grade glass, this thick bottle is durable, though not unbreakable. It can hold up to 16.5 oz. of oil, so you won’t be constantly refilling this bottle.

2. Aozita 17oz Glass Olive Oil Bottle

With this set you receive a 17-oz. olive oil bottle, a stainless steel funnel, a pour spout with a dust cap, a pour spout with a flap cap, and two corks. You can select from a dark brown or a dark green bottle. This bottle protects your oil, because no one wants oxidized oil olive. It’s dark brown to keep your olive oil safe from the sun, and you can make sure your olive oil is preserved for a long time with the two air-tight corks.

3. eHomeA2Z Italian Glass Oil Cruet

Sometimes, you aren’t prepared for the very quick oil olive dispenser spout. You just pour it on for what feels like one second and then your bread is completely drenched in oil. This dispenser prevents that with its drop-free spout, so you can get the exact amount of olive oil you want from this square glass bottle. This glass is dishwasher safe and contains no lead.