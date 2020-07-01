When you’re getting ready quickly in the morning, your once pristine bathroom can quickly become a mess. All that hard work of sorting can go out the window in seconds, but there are some ways to help minimize the chaos so you can come home to a more organized bathroom. One of the best ways to elevate the room’s style while keeping things tidy and at the ready is with bathroom canister jars.

The best part about these sleek jars is that they’re transparent so you can easily see what’s inside without having to open every jar. This will surely save you time when you’re in a rush. They’re handy for cotton balls, Q-Tips, or even to decant bulky items such as bath salts. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best bathroom canister jars so you can create a soothing and neat space.

1. Vanity Organizers

This set of two bathroom canister jars add a touch of sophistication to organization thanks to the on-trend acrylic material. Not only is it functional so you can see inside without opening the lid (which will save you time when getting ready) but it also racks in some interior design points too. The wide mouth opening makes it easy to fill wit bulkier bathroom toiletries. Unlike glass, they won’t easily shatter but still offer an elevated look.

2. Stori Apothecary Jars

Your bathroom should make you feel relaxed, not stressed. So why can’t you bring the spa home? With this set of three bathroom canister jars, you can create an oasis you’ll look forward to getting ready in — whether it’s in the morning or night. These spacious apothecary jars will hold a generous amount of items in any room. They also work great in the kitchen to decant spices, cereal, or grains.

3. mDesign Jars

If you’re worried about air getting into the jars, which could ruin the contents inside, these air-tight jars with lids will remove that problem. This set of bathroom canister jars offer a smart feature that others don’t: They’re stackable so they’re great for small spaces. They’re also available in a range of fashionable styles from rose gold to bronze.