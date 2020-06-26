As much as we want to channel The Great British Bake Off’s bread master, Paul Hollywood, baking bread can be time consuming and end in total disaster. From proving to baking, bread can be guesswork all the way through. If you’re tired of poking your bread and discovering that it’s so unbaked that it’s nearly raw, you should check out a bread machine. You can still put together unique flavor combos and put your own spin on French bread. It’ll just take some of the guesswork out, and you get as much bread as you want.

You can make loaves upon loaves each week. You might have so much bread that you have to share it with friends. The best bread makers have special settings for different types of bread, ranging from gluten-free to a quick loaf. These handy machines even allow you to schedule out your bakes, so it’s warm and ready right before a get-together. You can even make jam in some of our picks. It’s simple and intuitive. You put your ingredients together, put them in the bread maker and pick your loaf style. That’s easy as pie. Unfortunately, these makers don’t have pie on the menu.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. KBS Pro Stainless Steel Bread Machine

Everyone likes their bread a certain way, and this KBS bread machine ensures that you get your perfect loaf. The maker has 17 programs, from quick bread to gluten-free. The bread is put in a ceramic non-stick pan to help your bread get an even bake. You can also put fruit and nuts into your bread, thanks to the special dispenser that will make sure that they’re evenly distributed throughout your loaf. The digital touch pad is easy to use and intuitive. This bread maker also comes with more than 300 recipes for you to try.

2. Hamilton Beach Digital Bread Maker

The Hamilton Beach bread machine has 12 predetermined settings to help you get the loaf you want. The settings range from 1.5-lb. express loaf and jam. You can select how you’d like your crust and what size you want your loaf to be. You’ll even get a reminder to add nuts and fruit. Within the bread machine, there’s a non-stick, dishwasher-safe pan, along with two kneading paddles. This will make clean-up after bread-making easy.

3. Oster Bread Maker

If you could choose to eat the bread you make every single day, you should take a look at this bread machine. It can make loaves as big and heavy as 2.0 lbs. Choose from 12 settings to find the bread cycle for you. There’s even an EXPRESSBAKE cycle for when you’re running short on time. It’ll bake a 2-lb. loaf in under an hour. The LCD screen is intuitive, and you can use it to schedule your bread 13 hours out. That way you can wake up to the smell of fresh bread.