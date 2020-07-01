LivingHome

Stylish Napkin Holders to Tidy Up the Kitchen

by

One of the most under-looked accessories in your kitchen is probably your napkin holder, but every little detail counts. Whether you don’t have one yet and you just have a stack of napkins on your counter or your current napkin holder has seen better days, it’s never a bad idea to bring a new one into your space. There are a variety of styles from traditional to modern that will match your home’s design style.

If you’re looking for easy ways to quickly tidy up your space without sacrificing style, then a napkin holder is one of the best places to start. It’s small, but mighty, and is sure to make an instant transformation. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best napkin holders to give you more free counter space.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer mahis y receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

  

1. Spectrum Diversified Napkin Holder

If you want a no-frills napkin holder that’s ultra modern, then this stainless steel version will fit your needs. This weighted holder will stay put and holds standard size napkins. The pivoted arm holds the napkins in place, so it’s a great tool to use if you’re having dinner outside. The sturdy steel construction will hold up against time and last for years.

spectrum diversified best napkin holder amazon
Image: Amazon.

Buy: Spectrum Diversified Napkin Holder
buy it

  

2. Home Basics Napkin Holder

For more vibrant and traditional-style kitchens, this bright colored napkin holder will fit right in with your home. It’s great for indoor and outdoor use, and it won’t tip over thanks to the sturdy construction. The Fleur de Lis design will add a touch of French flair to you space. Made with durable cast iron, it will last through regular wear and tear.

home basics best napkin holder amazon
Image: Amazon.

Buy: Home Basics Napkin Holder $11.71
buy it

  

3. Boston International Holder

This elegant flat caddy style napkin holder will add some sophistication to your napkins. The ball feet ensures that the napkins stay off the counter or other table, so they are always fresh and clean. It’s perfect for your kitchen, buffet dinners, or picnics, so napkins don’t fly away in the wind outside. With an antique brass finish, it looks expensive.

boston international best napkin holder amazon
Image: Amazon.

Buy: Boston International Holder $14.95
buy it

Comments

New in Living

View article
best large dry erase boards amazon

Large Dry Erase Boards for Notes, Homeschooling & More

Large Dry Erase Boards for Notes, Homeschooling & More

View article
President's Day Sales

The Fourth of July Sales You Can’t Afford to Miss

The Fourth of July Sales You Can’t Afford to Miss

View article
best bathroom canister jars amazon

Chic Bathroom Canister Jars to Clear the Clutter

Chic Bathroom Canister Jars to Clear the Clutter

View article
Le Creuset

Le Creuset Cookware Is Up to 55 Percent Off at Sur La Table Right Now

Le Creuset Cookware Is Up to 55 Percent Off at Sur La Table Right Now

View article
best hair detanglers on Amazon

The Best Hair Detanglers for Salon-Worthy Locks at Home

The Best Hair Detanglers for Salon-Worthy Locks at Home

View article
best facial toner amazon

Purifying Facial Toners to Get Your Glow On

Purifying Facial Toners to Get Your Glow On

ad