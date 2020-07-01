One of the most under-looked accessories in your kitchen is probably your napkin holder, but every little detail counts. Whether you don’t have one yet and you just have a stack of napkins on your counter or your current napkin holder has seen better days, it’s never a bad idea to bring a new one into your space. There are a variety of styles from traditional to modern that will match your home’s design style.

If you’re looking for easy ways to quickly tidy up your space without sacrificing style, then a napkin holder is one of the best places to start. It’s small, but mighty, and is sure to make an instant transformation. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best napkin holders to give you more free counter space.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer mahis y receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Spectrum Diversified Napkin Holder

If you want a no-frills napkin holder that’s ultra modern, then this stainless steel version will fit your needs. This weighted holder will stay put and holds standard size napkins. The pivoted arm holds the napkins in place, so it’s a great tool to use if you’re having dinner outside. The sturdy steel construction will hold up against time and last for years.

2. Home Basics Napkin Holder

For more vibrant and traditional-style kitchens, this bright colored napkin holder will fit right in with your home. It’s great for indoor and outdoor use, and it won’t tip over thanks to the sturdy construction. The Fleur de Lis design will add a touch of French flair to you space. Made with durable cast iron, it will last through regular wear and tear.

3. Boston International Holder

This elegant flat caddy style napkin holder will add some sophistication to your napkins. The ball feet ensures that the napkins stay off the counter or other table, so they are always fresh and clean. It’s perfect for your kitchen, buffet dinners, or picnics, so napkins don’t fly away in the wind outside. With an antique brass finish, it looks expensive.