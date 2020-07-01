How many times have you been unable to get through knots and tangles post-shower? Sometimes, a regular hair brush just doesn’t cut it, so you’ll need to call in backup. One tool everyone should have in their beauty toolbox is a reliable hair detangler. Whether it’s for your little one or yourself, every family member can benefit from one of these small, but mighty hair accessories.

Hair detanglers come in many forms, including a hair brush form for comfort, so you can decide what style works best for you. Before you get into styling your hair, it’s always a smart idea to run through your locks with a detangler to ensure your hair is frizz-free post blowout. Below, we’ve rounded up the best detanglers for salon-worthy hair at home.

1. Tangle Teezer

Tangles have no limits — they’ll pop up on wet and dry hair alike, so you’ll need a tool that can handle them in any form. This versatile hair detangler can manage just about any knot or tangle that heads its way. This hair comb is particularly great for delicate strands, so use it to protect your fragile hair if it’s seen better days.

2. Crave Naturals Detangler

Glide through tough-to-style hair with this easy-to-use hair detangler. The firm bristles won’t lose their shape over time and won’t rip out hair like some do. The unique cone-shaped plastic bristles work to gently separate strands instead of pulling them out. This ouch-free brush is also great for kids, too, so grab one for everyone in the family.

3. Wet Brush Hair Brush

This is one of the most tried-and-true brands when it comes to all things hair, so you can’t go wrong with this hair detangler. This durable tool is ergonomic and fits perfectly in your palm so you don’t stress out your hands after using it. Use it wet or dry to separate delicate hair strands. Bonus: it comes in the widest variety of cute styles we’ve seen.