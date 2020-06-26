If you or your kids dislike crispy edges with a passion, consider swapping your aluminum pans out with something better. You can master evenly baked brownies with food-grade and FDA-approved silicone pans. You might have seen molds like these on your favorite cooking shows, like the Great British Bake Off or Nailed It! on Netflix. Silicone trays don’t only make it easy for you to pop your brownies out of the molds, they also are freezer, microwave and dishwasher safe. That’ll help you store your sweet treats and shave some minutes off of clean-up time. Now it’s time for you to channel a determined amateur baker and make some delicious brownies. We found the best silicone brownie pans for you.

We’ve got three fun picks, within these picks, two of our options are larger silicone trays. These trays don’t need to only be brownie trays. You can also bake cakes and cornbread or even assemble a scrumptious ice cream cake. The other pick gives individual molds within the tray, so you can make some delicious mini-brownie bites. All of the minis will be even size, too, so you’ll wow at the school bake sale.

1. Wilton Bite-Size Brownie Squares Silicone Mold

If brownie bites are your forte, check out this silicone option from Wilton. This brown silicone mold can hold up to 24 1.5 in. by .75 in. brownies. These bite-size buddies are the perfect dessert for little ones, or if you’re trying to bake in bulk. The mold makes it easy for you to pop your little desserts out of the tray. It can hold up in temperatures up to 500 degrees. The tray is freezer, microwave, oven and dishwasher safe.

2. Mrs. Anderson’s Baking 9-Inch Square Cake Pan

Get your brownies evenly baked with this square silicone cake pan. Made out of European-grade silicone, this non-stick pan is more flexible and durable than its steel cousin. The 9 in. by 9 in. pan can also be used for your traditional cakes, cheesecakes and even cornbread. You can pop out cakes and brownies without ruining the edges. This BPA-free pan can go in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher and 500-degree oven.

3. TitanOwl Silicone Deep Dish Container

Made out of food-grade silicone, this bright blue pan can heat up to 450 degrees, which is the perfect temp for your brownies. It also comes with a bonus stainless steel carving tool with silicone tips, so you can remove your brownies from the edge of the pan without any issues. The pan is dishwasher, microwave and freezer safe, making it a great container for cold desserts as well.