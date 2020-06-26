Meghan Markle’s Favorite Flats Brand Now Has Royally Chic Face Masks

We were not ready for this latest Meghan-Markle-approved brand to drop the mask of the summer. Rothy’s, the sustainable footwear brand that Markle’s been spotted in before, just released a two-pack of face masks made in the same eco-friendly material as their machine-washable shoes and bags. And at $25 for the set, say no more.

This is only the first iteration of the mask, as the description online states, and the brand plans on continuing to master the design so it’s even better and comfier. Fingers crossed for some more colors and patterns to match our impressive Rothy’s shoe collection. Currently, the masks are made with planet-friendly practices such as 3D technology and their sustainable thread that makes them durable enough to throw in the washing machine over and over again (just don’t put it in the dryer).

Rothy’s The Mask 1.0

Finding a mask with the perfect fit is kind of like Cinderella finding her glass slipper. They often slide off, are too itchy, or are a bit too tight around the ears. Luckily, these face masks from Rothy’s feature a microfiber swatch inside so they’re extra plush, and it’s made to fit snug so it’ll stay put. We never thought face masks could get the royal treatment, but we’re so here for it.

Stock up on more stylish face masks by checking out all these fashionable styles below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.