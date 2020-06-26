They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but we say it’s the most delicious. If you’re getting tired of that boring bowl of cereal or fried eggs on the regular, why not mix it up and whip up yourself some gourmet waffles? After all, no one said they’re just for weekends or going out to brunch. They’re one of the easiest things to make, too, if you have a quality waffle maker at home.

Whether you want an extra thick and fluffy Belgian waffle or a classic version, you have options when it comes to your waffle maker. The key to a professional-grade waffle is to ensure it heats evenly so you don’t bite into any uncooked parts and one that cooks quickly so you can get to devouring your meal faster. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best waffle makers to elevate your at-home breakfast routine.

1. Cuisinart Belgian Waffle Maker

No need to be a chef to make gourmet waffles. This smart waffle maker will make you look like you know what you’re doing in the kitchen even if you don’t. It’s a must for whipping up decadent Belgian waffles, and it even make two at the same time. So, if you don’t have time to waste, then this is what you need. The nonstick grids release the waffles without having to tug at them, and it has a browning control knob too.

2. Presto Waffle Maker

If you’re craving Belgian waffles, look no further than this waffle maker. The professional-style rotating design serves up waffles that are easy to cut if you plan on sharing them. The countdown timer lets you know how much time you have until it’s ready and the nonstick interior cleans up nicely. To save room when you’re not using it, it locks up vertically to save counter space.

3. Burgess Brothers Waffle Maker

If you’re a fan of mini foods, then you need this waffle maker. Instead of one large waffle, you’ll get four small ones, which are perfect for kids. Use it for pancakes, waffles, or even the Burgess Brother’s famous ChurWaffles, which is a combination of cornbread waffle and a churro. It cleans up with ease so you can get to your tasty treat without the hassle.