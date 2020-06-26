One of the most simple delicacies on this planet is a good old scoop of ice cream. No matter your age, it’s always a sure way to lift your spirits no matter what your mood is. Sad? Eat ice cream. Happy? Celebrate with a cone. Feeling meh? Make it a sundae. However, going out for this sweet treat isn’t always doable or affordable, so why not make it at home? Ice cream makers are actually quite easy to use, so there’s no reason to be intimidated by then.

Ice cream makers come in a variety of shapes and colors so you can get one that matches your kitchen’s design — or doesn’t. Most will fit on your countertop, so if ice cream is a staple in your household, you can leave it out. You can even make gelato and sorbet in many of these, so they’re a must for anyone with a sweet tooth. Below, we’ve rounded up the best ice cream makers to make your favorite dessert at home.

1. Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

This modern ice cream maker isn’t bulky like versions you may have seen before. This smart machine even boasts a countdown timer and auto shut-off feature so you can have peace of mind in case life gets busy and you forget about it. It has an improved paddle that helps it process faster and an ingredient spout with a built-in measuring cup. From gelato to sorbets, this device will do it all.

2. Hamilton Beach Ice Cream Maker

Who has time to manually make ice cream? This innovative ice cream maker is automatic so you can give your tired hands a break. The easy-lock lid fits on snug and comes off easy. The 4-quart capacity is the perfect size for family gatherings so you don’t run out, and it even stops when the ice cream is ready to enjoy. To get you started, it comes with 20 tasty recipes so you can get straight to eating.

3. Musso Ice Cream Maker

If you want to go all out, then this Italian ice cream maker will make you feel on top of the world, or at least in your kitchen. This stainless machine is fully automatic, so you just have to put your ingredients in and it’ll take care of the rest while you relax. It freezes up to 3 quarts of ice cream per hour, and it has a timer that allows you to choose different settings based on what kind of frozen creation you want to make.