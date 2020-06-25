When it gets hot outside, one thing you can never have enough of is ice. While your freezer most likely makes ice for you, it can never hurt to have back up on hand in case of an emergency or for when you’re throwing a party and need some surplus for extra guests. Or, if you’re sending your kid off to college, it’s a good idea to pack one up for them. A handy ice maker is always a must.

The beauty of ice makers is that they come small enough to fit on your countertop, so it’s great for small spaces. Most also make ice fast, so if you have some thirsty guests on hand, you’ll be able to fill up their drink right away. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best ice makers to ensure you never run out of ice.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Aglucky Compact Ice Maker

If you’re looking for a compact ice maker, this small but mighty machine will have you covered. It can produce up to 26 pounds in just 24 hours. It even features an automatic shut down function so it never overflows. The best news is that it’s actually quiet, so you won’t be disturbed when it starts making ice. It comes complete with a removable bucket and scoop, too.

2. Magic Chef Ice Maker

You don’t have to sacrifice on style with this vibrant ice maker. It whips up ice in as little as seven minutes, and makes nine cubes of ice in one cycle. In total, it can produce 27 pounds of ice in 24 hours — that’s a lot of ice! It boasts an exterior drain and a see-thru window so you can eyeball how much is inside the machine without opening it up.

3. New Air Ice Maker

If time is of the essence, then this fast ice maker is what you need. The countertop design is perfect for an RV, boat, or home bar. It’s available in multiple colors, ranging from neutral to bright, so you can match your personality and home decor. Made with quality materials, you can make restaurant-quality ice right at home.