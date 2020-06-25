Today’s major deal of the day is something that’s likely been on your wish list for a long time, so listen up. Now that we’ve been stuck at home for who-even-knows how long now, we have too much time to analyze all the clutter and dust that’s been building up for years. And it’s seriously striking a nerve, so if your old vacuum isn’t cutting it, what better time to treat yourself to a cult-favorite vacuum? Yes, we’re talking about Dyson. Sure, they’re on the high end, but quality comes at a steep price. And if you’re cooped up at home, you might as well ensure it’s squeaky clean and allergen-free, right? It just so happens that Best Buy is offering an unreal deal of the day (as in, don’t wait until tomorrow to make your decision) on two Dyson products right now, which basically never happens.

Today only, you can score $200 off the Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum and the Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Air Purifier so you can double up on your cleaning efforts. Let us make it clear: This kind of deal doesn’t happen often. The air purifier retails for $500 and the vacuum typically sells for $400. With these two genius Dyson products in your home, you can make a serious dent in any pesky allergens. Plus, you might actually look forward to vacuuming with something that’s as sleek and freeing as this cord-free version.

Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Air Purifier

