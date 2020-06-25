Target Just Added New Hearth & Hand Items to Its Collection

Now that you’ve spent a record amount of time in your own home, you’ve likely noticed it could use a home decor refresh. And what better collection to shop than Target‘s collaboration with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia? Launched in 2017, the collection became an instant hit with Fixer Upper fans and has since continued to add new, must-have items, from comfy throws and homey candles to everything you could ever need to pull off that farmhouse-chic aesthetic in your own home. Now, the collection just got its own facelift, and we’re in desperate need of every single new item.

Available now in stores, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’s new collection is comprised of gorgeous dusty rose- and earthy-hued kitchen and home essentials, including these dusty-rose dinner plates and this terracotta pitcher that would also work great as a stylish vase.

The collection also boasts new outdoor decor and stylish baskets to help keep the home organized — among many other new items.

In other words, we’re obsessed, and we’re already making space in our home for the following items that may or may not already be in our virtual shopping cart.

Outdoor floor cushion

A black-and-white floor cushion fits into anyone’s outdoor decor.

Terracotta vase

Dress it up with fresh flowers or put it on display as-is; either way, these vases are gorgeous statement pieces.

Rocker

Because who isn’t a sucker for a rocker?

Cement fig candle

Other available scents include redwood, gardenia, lemon, and poppy.

Wood citronella candle

The sleekest of citronella candles.

