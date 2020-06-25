Cupcakes, as cute and delicious as they are, don’t always travel well in regular containers. That frosting you expertly piped collides and smears all over the side of the container, and the cupcakes bump into each other like they’re in a messy round of bumper cars. Some of the cupcakes might even tip over. By the time you arrive at your destination, your cupcakes look more like a cake, because the frosting has all melded together. Not the effect you were going for.

Luckily for cupcake connoisseurs, there are cupcake carriers out there. Cupcake carriers have trays with cupcake-shaped molds in them, so you’re able to secure your sugary snacks. The cupcakes stay in their designated slots, and there’s usually a handle on the lid for you to grip to make carrying the little cakes easier.

We rounded up the best cupcake carriers with lids below. With one of our picks, you’ll be able to transport a whopping three tiers of cupcakes in a single container. Meanwhile, another option is collapsible, which makes it easier to take the empty container home after serving. Our last pick has a special section for serving utensils, so you don’t have to remember to throw tools in a separate bag.

1. VonShef Snap and Stack Blue 3 Tier Cupcake Holder

Bringing cupcakes to your kids’ class? This lightweight holder can get them there. Each layer holds a total of 12 cupcakes in special moulded cups, ensuring that these tasty treats stay in place. This BPA-free carrier can hold a total of 36 cupcakes, but you can take the moulds out to put a larger cake or bread inside. Keep your cupcakes secure with the clamps on the lid.

2. Progressive Collapsible Cupcake Tray

You can stash 24 cupcakes in this tray, and collapse it after you’ve passed out all of your tasty treats. This tray shrinks down to one-third of its original size. There are three tiers of trays, which can be folded up after your desserts are eaten. This holder keeps your cupcakes secured and from falling over, thanks to its deep holes. This BPA-free tray can also transport small cakes and brownies when the cupcake trays are removed.

3. Buddeez Cake and Cupcake Carrier

This compact tray can store 12 cupcakes or a 13 in. by 9 in. cake. If you’re annoyed at the prospect of carrying serving tools in yet another bag, don’t fret. The serving utensils can be hooked onto the inside of the tray lid. After you’re done graciously sharing your treats, you can pop the carrier on the top shelf of the dishwasher. If you’re trying to bring a small cake and cupcakes in, you can buy a second tray, because they are stackable.