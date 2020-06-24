After hours of baking and careful icing you’ve finished your sugary confection. It’s definitely Instagram-worthy and shows how much sweat—and perhaps a few tears—that you put into it. You feel like a Star Baker on The Great British Baking show—only those contestants only have to carry their creations to the judges’ table. Unless you’re having a party at your house, that cake is going to have to travel to its judging destination. That’s where cake carriers come in.

Specially designed to help you get your dessert from A to B, these carriers are usually made of BPA-free plastic and are tall enough to accommodate a cake. They’ll also help keep your cake moist and from drying out, unlike cardboard boxes. The carriers have bases with durable locks and translucent lids, giving hungry passerby enough time to gawk at your masterpiece. These servers also have handles on the lid, so you can have a free hand to do important things, like open doors.

We rounded up the three best cake carriers. One of our picks has a secret serving tray to bring your dessert presentation up closer to Mary Berry’s standards. Two other options are freezer safe, so you can chill your cake before transporting it.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. EXTRA LARGE Cake Carrier

This carrier is ready to get your cake to the party—even if it’s several tiers tall. This BPA- and phthalate-free server can hold a 13-inch round cake. This translucent carrier allows you to get a glimpse of your cake, but it doesn’t show it in its full splendor until you unlock the lid and take it off. It’s safe in the freezer and on the top rack of the dishwasher.

2. STERILITE Cake Server

Made out of plastic, the cake server will allow you to safely transport your creation to work or a party. It’ll help keep your iced dessert from drying out. The durable cake carrier has a carrying handle and a locking cover, so you can hold the cake like a briefcase. There are extra plastic supports, which create the shape of an X, in the bottom. This cake carrier can hold a 13-inch wide cake and a 8-inch tall cake.

3. Top Shelf Elements Cake Carrier

This colorful, BPA-free carrier doubles as a serving tray. The bottom of the carrier base can be flipped over to reveal a five-section tray for fruits or extra tasty treats. You’ll be able to fit 10-inch tall cakes in this transporter, according to the seller. The tray is locked in securely with the flaps on the base. You’ll be able to check to make sure your cake is doing well, thanks to the transparent lid.