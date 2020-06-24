In this edition of tools you didn’t know you needed, it’s something that’ll magically erase that potent onion smell lingering on your hands from last night’s dinner. No, we’re not talking about soap — it’s a stainless steel odor absorber. You’re probably raising a brow, and that’s totally fair. These magical soap-shaped bars are made of stainless steel, and when you rub them in your hands, they remove strong odors.

These smart bars work just like bar soap, but the stainless steel is what tackles smells unlike its more common counterpart. All you do is rub it on your hands under water, and smells be gone. So, if you work with onions, garlic, or fish often, this a tool you need in your kitchen arsenal. Below, we’ve rounded up the best stainless steel odor absorbers to make cooking more pleasant.

1. Evelots Stainless Steel Bar

Rule number one of cleaning is always have a backup on hand. With this set of two stainless steel odor absorbers, you can instantly erase stubborn smells from your hands including garlic, fish, and onion. This special bar is the same shape as soap and is used like soap but features the power of negatively charged stainless steel and positively charged amino acids to tackle potent kitchen smells.

2. Amco Stainless Steel Bar

The annoying part of regular bar soap is that it can easily slip out of your hands. This smart stainless steel odor absorber boasts a sleek look that you won’t mind leaving out on your countertop, and it’s even dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Simply rub it in your hands, with or without water, and icky fish, garlic, or onion smells will be gone for good.

3. Ropto Bar

If you haven’t welcomed this smart bar into your home, you are seriously missing out. This stainless steel odor absorber is super easy to use and doesn’t slide out of your hands like traditional bar soap does. It’s ultra durable and will last for years to come so you don’t have to keep replacing it over and over again.