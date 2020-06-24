There’s no stopping avocados from taking over our kitchens, but one thing we can’t seem to pause is rotting within the blink of an eye. While we’re not sure we can believe buying avocado toast is preventing people from buying homes, we can agree that making it at home is a lot more affordable. However, preserving avocados after you open them is always a never-ending battle. One of the best ways to slow down the oxidation process that spoils them is to put them in an avocado keeper to seal them tight.

There are a variety of avocado keepers that keep out oxygen so you can keep your favorite produce staple fresh for salads, avocado toast, or burgers. Whether you want one that stores avocado halves or lets you cut, slice, and store all in one, there’s an option for you. Below, we’ve rounded up the best avocado keepers to help you eliminate produce waste.

1. Evriholder Avo Saver

Have a constantly rotating (fridge) door of avocados? Then you need this set of two avocado keepers, which feature a strap to hold your halved avocados stay fresh in the fridge. It works by reducing the oxidation process so they don’t get mushy overnight. Instead of using plastic wrap or tupperware, you can swap in this reusable produce keeper. It’s also dishwasher safe so cleaning up is a breeze.

2. Zdada Avocado Tools

Cut, slice, mash, and store your go-to salad ingredient in this handy avocado keeper. Plus, it’ll even make removing the pit less of a hassle, which is enough reason to stock up on this accessory. The container locks in freshness so it doesn’t get brown and you can use the leftovers the next day. From guacamole to avocado toast, this smart tool is going to make prepping avocados easy.

3. Joie Fresh Pod

Keeping your avocados can’t get cuter than this. With this avocado keeper, you can easily store halves in the fridge while keeping them fresh, firm, and odor-free. The case is durable, eco-friendly, and helps you reduce waste since you won’t have to use plastic wrap or bags to store your go-to produce item. Aside from preserving your avocados, the container also makes it simple to spot it in the fridge so you don’t have to waste time digging through your items.