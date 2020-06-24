Everyone needs a designated spot in their home to house precious wines and spirits, but if a chaotic corner in your kitchen isn’t doing it for you, then it’s time for a serious upgrade. The easiest way to impress guests for a cocktail party (or, yourself) is with a stylish wine bar and cabinet. Not only does it make you look like you know a thing about wines and mixology, but it’ll also clear up that clutter.

Many wine bars and cabinets are also multipurpose, so if you’re not a huge wine drinker, there are plenty of benefits for you too. Aside from storing wines and stemware, many of these serve as a handy buffet table that you can serve food on when you have dinner parties. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best wine bars to display your prized wine collection — minus the clutter.

1. King’s Brand Furniture Cabinet

If you don’t have a huge wine collection, then there are still plenty of reasons to bring a wine bar and cabinet into your home. Aside from looking like you know how to host a good party, it can help you elevate your dining room’s organizing and serving game. This stylish option features shelving to store other dining essentials and stemware, too. You can also use the top to display decor or to serve up food.

2. ioHomes Multi Storage Buffet

If you’re looking for a wine bar and cabinet with sleek lines and a vintage twist, then this spacious option will fit in with your home’s style. If features double sliding doors and caster wheels so you can move it around as needed. There’s more than enough room to hang stemware so it’s always at the ready when you have guests over.

3. Walker Edison Wood Cabinet

Add to your home’s industrial charm with this contemporary wine bar and cabinet. The wheels allows you to transport it between the kitchen and dining room while you’re serving dinner or cocktails, but you can lock the wheels to prevent it from rolling away on its own. With two rows of glass hangers and plenty of shelving for larger items or books to display, there’s ample space for storage and decor.