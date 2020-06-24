Whether you live in a tiny apartment or a house, you can never have enough kitchen space. Somehow, the clutter keeps piling up and there’s no end in sight. While you might be thinking it’s time to renovate — or even move — there are some affordable tricks to make the most of your small space. One of the easiest ways to instantly add more organization and countertop space is with a nifty kitchen cart. From industrial ones to options that look like they were custom built-ins, you can get the look you want.

The beauty of kitchen carts is that they serve multiple purposes, so they’re a great thing to use if you need to use space wisely. Not only do they provide more space to store dishes, small appliances, or cookbooks, but they also add another spot to make a coffee station or to cut up veggies. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best kitchen carts to make you actually look forward to stepping into your kitchen.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Home Styles Cart

If you need to add an island in your gorgeous kitchen or need to add another without making a custom kitchen cart, this is as close as you’ll get to designer. Made of hardwood solids with a natural wood rubber top, this cart looks high end but doesn’t come with the price. It comes with two adjustable shelves, three storage drawers, towel bar, and spice rack.

2. Winsome Kitchen Cart

This simple kitchen cart will fit in with just about any kitchen style. The natural wooden look is timeless, so you’ll never get tired of looking at it. It comes with wheels so you can move it around with ease, and it includes a side towel rail, roomy utensil drawer, and large two-door cabinet with a shelf to hideaway items.

3. AmazonBasics Cart

Stick to your modern kitchen with this industrial cart with open storage so you can easily see everything you have. This rolling cart glides around with ease and is perfect to store a microwave on top. The two chrome shelves hold up to 50 pounds and they’re adjustable so you can fit in bulkier kitchen accessories. It also boasts four hooks to hang utensils or towels so they’re within reach.