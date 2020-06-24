We’re making more trips to the grocery store than ever before, so you’ve probably noticed that your food might not stay as cold as you’d like while in route from the store to the home, especially when it’s hot out. You can easily solve that problem by bringing along insulated grocery bags on your trip to ensure that your milk, eggs, and frozen items stay chilled and don’t go rotten on the trip home.

While we’ve all just gotten on the reusable bag trend (that’s great), this upgrade will seriously change your grocery-shopping routine. Aside from keeping your food cold, these bags are also sturdier so they won’t break — and food is unlikely to fall out like with regular plastic bags. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best insulated grocery bags to save your groceries.

1. Creative Green Life

Even though you have a list when you head to the store, let’s be honest. How many times do we actually stick to that list and that list alone? Never, so it’s always a good idea to be prepared to buy more items, and this extra large insulated grocery bag is a good thing to have on hand. This sturdy bag is also washable so you can easily clean up anything that spills while in route with soap and water. It also has a zipper so cool air doesn’t escape.

2. Earthwise Bags

While traveling from the store to your house, leaks are bound to happen when you’re driving. This leakproof insulated grocery bag ensures that any spills won’t ruin your car’s interior thanks to the secure zipper. Plus, this bag does more than keep food cold. The thermal insulation keeps food hot or cold, so you have options. This bag is also perfect for picnics.

3. NZ Home

Aside from producing waste, regular plastic grocery bags never stand up on their own, which leads to food spilling out and rolling around in the back seat with every turn. This insulated grocery bag stands upright on its own, so everything stays right where you want it to (and so those eggs don’t get crushed). It also folds up nicely for compact storage when it’s not in use. The thick insulation ensures that food will stay at the right temperature, whether that’s hot or cold.