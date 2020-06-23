Drying dishes isn’t a fun activity to begin with, but trying to dry a dish with a sopping wet kitchen towel is annoying. Even when a cotton towel looks like it can get the job done, sometimes it falls short and has to be taken out at halftime. Poorly made towels can start to fall apart and leave lint on every single dish or stretch or counter in their wake. Find some kitchen towels that won’t let you down. We rounded up the most durable and best dish towels.

Our picks are known for being highly absorbent, without damaging or scratching any of your dishes. These sets of towels come with a minimum of 12 towels and a maximum of 15, so you won’t have to go shopping for kitchen towels any time soon. In addition to being the ultimate dryer, these towels can also be used for other purposes, like dusting and wiping up spills. They’ll become your go-to towel whenever there’s a mess that needs to be dealt with. These towels are minimalistic yet stylish, so they’ll mesh with your kitchen decor. All of the towels are white, and two of the towel sets include a pop of color in the form of stripes.

1. Harringdons Kitchen Dish Towels

Made out of sustainable cotton, these large dish towels are durable. These kitchen towels can be used for drying dishes, cleaning spills or even wrapping bread. The large vintage towels have extra hemming, which ensures that your towels don’t unravel when you’re using them. The towels will also look sharp and clean in your kitchen. They have a corner hanging loop, so you can easily put these towels up. You get a total of 12 towels. There are three different color bands—turquoise and green, red and yellow and light blue and purple—in this pack.

2. Zeppoli Classic Kitchen Towels

These long-lasting kitchen towels from Zeppoli say that they won’t scratch your silverware and pots. These lightweight towels will dry your dishes quickly without getting soaked with water. The towels air-dry themselves quickly, which decreases the chance that your towels will have mildew. This pack includes 15 white towels with blue stripes, and the towels are specifically designed to prevent lint and shrinkage in the washer.

3. Utopia Kitchen Flour Sack Dish Towels

You can’t go wrong with these classic white flour sack towels. With this set, you get 12 lightweight towels made out of pure ring spun cotton. These super absorbent towels can handle drying a lot of dishes after a big meal, like Thanksgiving or a family party. The machine washable towels don’t only need to be designated to dish drying, though. You can also use these towels for dusting, cleaning windows or as a hand towel.