Birkenstocks Are Back in Stock at Costco — and Majorly Discounted, Of Course

Back in April (remember that far back? Yeah, we barely can, too), Costco not only restocked their supply of Birkenstocks (they sold out quick just two months prior), but the wholesale retailer sold them for a bargain (think nearly half-off). Well, like clockwork, the Birks are back, and they’re just as majorly discounted as they were last time. The best part (as if the news couldn’t get any better) is you don’t have to run to the store to buy them; they’re available on Costco’s website to have shipped directly to your doorstep.

The two Birkenstocks Costco currently carries are the brand’s Gizeh sandals and Arizona EVA candles. They’re both available for a limited time, and they’re a far better deal than purchasing on Birkenstock’s website.

The Birkenstock Gizeh sandal typically sells on Birkenstock’s website for $99.95; but at Costco, they’re 40 percent off. The low, low price tag of $59.99 even includes shipping and handling, if you can believe that.

The Birkenstock Arizona EVA sandal, on the other hand, will usually cost you $44.95; but at Costco, you’ll save about $10.

Like what you see? Then act fast! If history has taught us anything, it’s that Costco deals like these don’t last long. And if you aren’t a Costco member yet, what are you waiting for? Sign up for one here.

These Birkenstocks haven’t been spotted in stores yet, but we’re keeping our eyes open and will update you if they do become available.

Before you go, check out these Birkenstock lookalikes to shop this summer.

