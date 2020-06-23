A reliable tablecloth can be hard to find. Certain white tablecloths can end up being a disaster if you have a messy eater and some red sauce. Other tablecloths take 20 minutes of ironing, which is time you definitely don’t have if you’re hosting a party or family gathering, before you can finally get the wrinkles out. Ideally, you’d want a tablecloth that you could simply take down from the shelf and put directly onto your table with no fuss. We found the best tablecloths that are sure to impress, and be low-maintenance and long-lasting enough to get you compliments for years to come.

We found the best tablecloths for you. There are three very different options below, which are tailored to multiple design aesthetics. One is water-resistant and made for messy children that are bound to spill while they’re at the kids’ table. Another pick has tassels, which adds a fun and whimsical element to your dining experience. Another option is elegant and perfect for any holiday, casual dinner on the patio or a formal event. All of our picks claim to be resistant to spills and wrinkles, so you should just be able to arrange it on the table at the last second before people come over. Check out our tablecloth choices below.

1. JUCFHY Solid Plaid Jacquard Tablecloth

This tablecloth manages to look elegant and be spill-proof at the same time, which is a feast for tablecloths. With a Jacquard lattice pattern, the tablecloth looks unique and a little bit more refined than your typical pattern-less tablecloth. Made out of polyester, the tablecloth is machine washable and is wrinkle-proof, meaning that you don’t have to spend time ironing it between uses. These tablecloths are available in five different sizes and more than 15 colors.

2. Deep Dream Tablecloths

This eco-friendly cotton linen tablecloth from Deep Dream is a durable, thick tablecloth that will dress up any dining room or patio. It has an elegant beige stripe running through it, and tassels hanging from every side. Great for both indoor and outdoor use, this tablecloth is so versatile that it can be used throughout multiple seasons. The tablecloth is also non-fading, anti-wrinkle and anti-shrink, but it should be hand washed or machine washed on the gentle cycle. It comes in one square size and four rectangle sizes.

3. Obstal Rectangle Table Cloth

If you’re looking to dress up the kids’ table at your next family gathering with a tablecloth, check out this option. Made out of polyester, this tablecloth is easy to clean and has all of the -proofs and -resistants covered. It’s water-, scratch-, fade-, wrinkle-, stain-resistant and oil-proof. You can wash this tablecloth in the washing machine. There are more than 25 colors and patterns to choose from, including some festive holiday options, and seven sizes available.