For those lazy days when you don’t want to get out of bed to make breakfast, you’ll want to have a breakfast tray in hand. Enjoying your coffee and toast in bed doesn’t have to just be something that happens on Mother’s Day. Breakfast trays are designed to be sturdy and durable, so you can eat your French toast or eggs without fear of spilling it all over your sheets or comforter. We found three environmentally friendly bamboo trays that are up to the challenge. These trays are easy to carry and assemble. Two of our picks come totally ready to use, right out of the box.

These breakfast trays all double as something else. One tray can be used as a serving tray and a table accent, so you can hold your seasonal decorations. Two of our trays are also designed to be used as lap desks, which makes it possible to both eat breakfast and then work in bed a possibility. Some of our picks are adjustable, ensuring that you can customize the tray to your needs. These trays are all even stylish and will blend in with your decor.

Treat yourself and allow yourself the luxury of spending the day in bed—even if you do continue to get work done.

1. Greenco Rectangle Bamboo Serving Tray

Get served breakfast in bed by your partner or children with this graspable breakfast tray. Made out of natural bamboo, this tray has wide handles, so the person bringing your meal can have a firmer grip on the tray. When not used for breakfast, you can also use this tray to display knick-knacks and home decorations. Bamboo tends to be more durable than most wood. To lengthen your tray’s lifespan, hand wash it with mild soap and use bamboo oil.

2. SONGMICS Breakfast Tray

You can have cereal and coffee in bed with this breakfast tray. Made out of eco-friendly bamboo, this tray is durable and elevated. You can eat your breakfast easily. This tray can also transform into a workstation or arts and crafts table. The tray has five angled positions, an adjustable height and two metal latches on the legs. There’s even a small drawer in the side, in which you can store pens, USB drives and a phone charger. It comes in black, brown or natural (pictured) and fully assembled.

3. LapGear Media Bed Tray

Enjoy breakfast from your couch or your bed with this sleek tray. The front lip of the tray is contoured, so you won’t be reaching too high or far to cut your pancakes or for a forkful of hashbrowns. Made from natural bamboo, the tray has folding legs, so you can easily store it after using it. The tray is big enough to accommodate most laptops, and there’s a special media tray, so you can prop up iPads or iPhones. It comes in gray, espresso, natural or white.