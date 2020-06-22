Your sofa is one of the most-used areas in your home, and it certainly shows that as time goes on. Not to mention, it’s one of the larger investments you make, so you want it to be comfy and last through a lot of wear and tear. The sofa’s material alone can’t always ensure it’ll stay looking new, so it’s a good idea to use a durable sofa cover and protector as a backup.

Aside from kids and messy paws, having a sofa protector is a great way to keep wine spills, crumbs, and other common messes off of your couch. After all, it’s easier to replace a cheap cover than an expensive, bulky item. Below, we’ve rounded up the best sofa covers so you can preserve the life of your furniture for years of lounging and fun to come.

1. Easy Going Cover

Available in 26 shades and three different size options, this sofa cover and protector offers one of the largest varieties to get your custom match. Along with high style, it offers a nice stretch so it’s a breeze to put on. This slipcover takes just about 10 minutes for one person to put it on. The good news is that it’s even machine washable for easy clean up.

2. Purefit Cover

Get two covers for one with this genius reversible sofa cover and protector. It’s available in 11 unique shade combinations so you can choose your favorite shades. Best of all, it’s waterproof, so if you or the kids spill on it, you don’t need to sweat about it. It’s non slip so it’ll stay on place when your pup and kids jump on it, and it’s machine washable.

3. Sofa Shield Cover

Why get just one cover when you can get two? This reversible sofa cover and protector does just that so you don’t have to decide between two colors. It comes in 15 color combinations and three different sizes so you can get the perfect match to your sofa’s size. The oversized style ensures the entire couch is protected from potential spills and stains and comes with a strap to hold it in place.