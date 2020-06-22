In case you missed the huge Amazon news recently, let us give you the CliffsNotes version. Due to COVID-19, the retailer decided to push back its iconic Prime Day sale until (most likely) September. While that’s great timing for fall shopping, what are we to do until then? They wouldn’t just leave us all hanging. So, to help you flex that savvy-shopper muscle, they’re hosting its first The Big Style Sale, starting today, so you can officially kick off your summer with some new outfits.

This brand new summer fashion blowout includes steals on clothing, accessories, and beauty items ranging from designer brands to Amazon-exclusive brands for the entire family. So, whether you’re in need of some hot-weather finds or want to get a head start on that back-to-school shopping to avoid a mad rush, it’s time to sit back, relax, and score some major deals at home (like those Ray-Ban sunglasses you’ve been eyeing). To give you a head start, check out some can’t miss buys you can score from the sale below. They won’t last long, so don’t wait on these finds.

Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses

A must-have in anyone’s summer wardrobe.

Hanna Andersson Girls Leggings

We bet you just found out this cult-favorite brand for kids is on Amazon so don’t sleep on this.

Levi’s Classic Straight Jeans

You can never have too many jeans, and when you find a deal on Levi’s, you don’t opt out.

Amazon Essentials Wide-Leg Cropped Jumpsuit

For when you don’t want to deal with choosing a top and bottoms to wear.

Alexander Del Rossa Pajama Set

Chances are you’re spending a lot more time in your pajamas this year, so mix up your sleeping wardrobe so you have something to look forward to. Hey, it’s the little things in life.

