LivingBeauty & Style

Amazon’s New Summer Sale is Here to Help You Save Big on Wardrobe Necessities

by

In case you missed the huge Amazon news recently, let us give you the CliffsNotes version. Due to COVID-19, the retailer decided to push back its iconic Prime Day sale until (most likely) September. While that’s great timing for fall shopping, what are we to do until then? They wouldn’t just leave us all hanging. So, to help you flex that savvy-shopper muscle, they’re hosting its first The Big Style Sale, starting today, so you can officially kick off your summer with some new outfits.

This brand new summer fashion blowout includes steals on clothing, accessories, and beauty items ranging from designer brands to Amazon-exclusive brands for the entire family. So, whether you’re in need of some hot-weather finds or want to get a head start on that back-to-school shopping to avoid a mad rush, it’s time to sit back, relax, and score some major deals at home (like those Ray-Ban sunglasses you’ve been eyeing). To give you a head start, check out some can’t miss buys you can score from the sale below. They won’t last long, so don’t wait on these finds.

Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses

rayban erika sunglasses amazon big style sale
Image: Amazon.

A must-have in anyone’s summer wardrobe.

Buy: Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses $167
buy it

Hanna Andersson Girls Leggings

amazon big style sale hanna andersson girls leggings
Image: Amazon.

We bet you just found out this cult-favorite brand for kids is on Amazon so don’t sleep on this.

Buy: Hanna Andersson Girls Leggings $22
buy it

Levi’s Classic Straight Jeans

levis straight jeans amazon big style sale
Image: Amazon.

You can never have too many jeans, and when you find a deal on Levi’s, you don’t opt out.

Buy: Levi's Women's Plus Straight Jeans $59.50
buy it

Amazon Essentials Wide-Leg Cropped Jumpsuit

amazon essentials wide leg cropped jumpsuit amazon big style sale
Image: Amazon.

For when you don’t want to deal with choosing a top and bottoms to wear.

Buy: Amazon Essentials Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $25.50
buy it

Alexander Del Rossa Pajama Set

alexander del rossa womens pajama set amazon big style sale
Image: Amazon.

Chances are you’re spending a lot more time in your pajamas this year, so mix up your sleeping wardrobe so you have something to look forward to. Hey, it’s the little things in life.

Buy: Alexander Del Rossa Pajama Set $39.99
buy it

For more Amazon product recommendations, check out these must-have clean beauty products on Amazon.

amazon clean beauty products
Image: Amazon; Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Comments

New in Living

View article
best avocado keepers amazon

These Avocado Keepers Will Help Your Favorite Produce Item Stay Fresh Longer

These Avocado Keepers Will Help Your Favorite Produce Item Stay Fresh Longer

View article
best insulated grocery bag amazon

Spacious & Insulated Grocery Bags to Keep Food Cooler Longer

Spacious & Insulated Grocery Bags to Keep Food Cooler Longer

View article
best wine bar and cabinet amazon

Stylish Wine Bars and Cabinets To Keep Things Organized

Stylish Wine Bars and Cabinets To Keep Things Organized

View article
best kitchen cart amazon

Add More Countertop Space & Organization With These Sleek Kitchen Carts

Add More Countertop Space & Organization With These Sleek Kitchen Carts

View article
personal size blenders

The 5 Best Personal Blenders for Smoothies & More

The 5 Best Personal Blenders for Smoothies & More

View article
Best Tablecloths on Amazon

Durable Tablecloths That You Can Use for Every Occasion

Durable Tablecloths That You Can Use for Every Occasion

ad