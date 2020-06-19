Overstock Is Having a Massive Outdoor Sale Right Now on Patio Furniture & More

Too many patio furniture and outdoor decor sales? Psh, there’s no such thing — and trust us, we’ve shopped ’em all, from Target’s sale last month and Walmart’s sale last week to Wayfair’s sale that kicked off a couple days ago. Now, we’re here to announce yet another, just-launched patio furniture sale, and it’s over at Overstock.

Overstock’s 4th of July Blowout sale includes up to 70 percent off thousands of items across departments and free shipping. But our favorite department to shop, obviously, is the home and garden section. Sure, you can save up to 55 percent on rugs or an extra 15 percent off living room furniture and bedroom furniture, but it’s our backyard that could use a facelift — and after browsing through this sale, we’ve spotted quite a few items that’ll fit right in.

Ahead, take a look at some of the best outdoor sales we found on Overstock.

Safavieh Outdoor Living Fontana 4-Piece Set

This stylish, luxe four-piece outdoor living set — made of sustainable acacia wood — is nearly $600 off.

Christopher Knight Home Chesney Fire Pit

More than $75 off, this sturdy, handsome fire pit is handcrafted from concrete and and will keep the family warm on those cooler summer nights.

Christopher Knight Home Salons 6-Piece Dining Set

Save nearly $200 on this modern, six-piece dining set, complete with a table, bench, and four wicker dining chairs.

Christopher Knight Home Lucca Rocking Chair

Made of acacia wood, this gorgeous rocking chair is nearly 25 percent off.

Safavieh 4-piece Furniture Set

Yep, your jaw grazing the floor is warranted after seeing the final price on this four-piece furniture set. Now more than $600 off, the set comprised of two arm chairs, a love seat, and a coffee table even comes with the cushions.

Need more backyard inspo? Check out our slideshow of the best places to snag patio furniture below.

