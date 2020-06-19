Knitting is one of those hobbies that’s often underrated. It turns out that it’s one of the most relaxing things to do at the end of the day — or really whenever you need to let your mind drift off. However, it can be intimidating to start, but with the right training you can be knitting scarves, bags, and blankets in no time. The best thing to do is enlist a beginner knitting kit that makes it easy to learn with step-by-step instructions.

Whether you’re looking for an activity to keep your little one entertained while at home or you want to carve out some time for yourself with a solo activity, you can never go wrong with knitting. It’s a timeless skill that lots of people wish they would start doing. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best beginner knitting kits to make it a cinch to get started creating some beautiful pieces.

1. Arm Knitting Kit

The vibrant color alone is enough reason to opt for this beginner knitting kit. This kit includes everything you need to make a cushiony polyester pillow to elevate your couch or bed. The chunky yarn is made with natural fibers that are extra soft and breathable for your comfort. Knitting never looked so chic and modern.

2. Harrisville Designs Kit

Kids can get in the knitting action too. This beginner knitting kit features a garter-stitch method that’s easy for anyone to learn. This blue and purple knitting kit is fun do to and it’s easy to execute thanks to the illustrated instruction booklet. It can help with hand-eye coordination for kids and will keep them focused when you need some time to get things done.

3. Boye Kit

If you’re looking to dabble in a new craft, look no further than this exciting beginner knitting kit. With nine different patterns, this fun kit won’t get boring. It includes two pairs of knitting needles, yarn needle, stitch markers, and fabric measuring tape. This version doesn’t include yarn, so you can customize what you want to make. It does include a pattern guide that will show you how to make scarves, shawls, and more in no time.