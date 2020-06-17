If we could have a personal masseuse, we’d have them on speed dial. Since that isn’t exactly realistic, the next best option is to enlist some personal devices that you can use yourself when you’re at home. One of the most handy accessories you can bring home is a pair of massager gloves that can quickly soothe sore muscles whenever you need it to. These compact tools don’t take up any space, and they offer quick relief with roller balls.

These ultra relaxing massager gloves are great to have at home, but also are a must while you travel. If you have pain after the spa is closed, you can quickly and easily relieve sore muscles anywhere on your body. They can also improve circulation to help you feel more motivated and ready for your day or ready to fall asleep. Below, we’ve rounded up the best massager gloves to melt your pain away.

1. Samyo Massager

This comfy massager glove will fit just about any hand thanks to the adjustable strap. It also boasts 360-degree roller balls for maximum relief, and comes in three colors so you can choose your favorite. This palm-shaped tool will work for any part of your body — from your back to your head. It can reduce fatigue and improve circulation so you can feel more rejuvenated and relaxed.

2. TKO Massager

If you can’t get a professional massage, this is the next best thing. This handy massager glove allows you to customize the pressure so you can get the relief you need. All you need to do is slide your hand through the strap, and you’ll be ready to relax. It features seven massage rollers for full benefits, and it molds around your muscles so you can get the relief you need.

3. Topwon Massager

When you can’t get a massage at the spa or don’t have someone with you to give you one, having massager gloves on hand is the next best option. This version features 360-degree roller balls so you can get maximum relief, and it’s great for aches and pains. It can also help improve circulation so you can feel more rejuvenated.