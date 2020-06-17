Busy moms don’t always have time for self-care. If your muscles are aching, your back is stiff and your anxiety is sky-high, you might want to consider taking at least 10 minutes to sit in an epsom salt bath. Epsom salt is also known as magnesium sulfate. It contains magnesium, sulfur and oxygen. The salt can be used for a variety of purposes. You can put a few cups of salt into a warm bath, make a homemade epsom compress to help with swelling and pain, create an epsom salt scrub by combining the salt with your body wash and even feed your plants epsom salt to help them grow.

Epsom salt is a simple way to work some act of self-care into your day. Pregnant women and postpartum moms might also find epsom salts to be helpful when they’re feeling swollen or stiff. For bath lovers, epsom salts is a must-have.

We rounded up the best epsom salts for soaking. We found two epsom salts that are unscented, and one that is scented with calming lavender to make your soak extra spa-like. Carving out time in your day might be a challenge, but your body will thank you for it later.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. SaltWorks Ultra Epsom Salt

This Epsom salt from Saltworks is allergy-, GMO- and cruelty-free. It’s also Kosher. You’re just two cups of salt away from a relaxing Epsom salt bath. This salt dissolves quickly in the water, so you can enjoy the benefits of the salt ASAP. You can choose from coarse to extra fine salt. It’s available in 5 lbs. bags to 50 lbs. bags. The bag is not resealable, so just be careful when you’re opening the bag.

2. Solimo Epsom Salt Soaking Aid

Instead of an odorless hot bath, you can treat yourself to an extra soothing lavender Epsom salt soak. Lavender supposedly has calming benefits, which means it’s great for anxious and stressed out moms. You can pretend that you’re at a spa with this epsom salt soak. This salt, unlike other epsom options, mixes into the bath easily and doesn’t leave behind salt clumps. You can either get a single 3 lbs. pack or order six 3 lbs. packs.

3. Epsoak Epsom Salt

Enjoy an unscented epsom salt bath with this product from the San Francisco Salt Company. This GMO-free salt is all natural. The size of the salt grain is small, so it dissolves in water quickly, making your bath crystal clear after your soak is done. This salt will ensure that your body gets the magnesium it needs to perform vital functions. This pack contains 19 lbs. of epsom salt.