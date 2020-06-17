Air purifiers help get those pesky pollutants, allergens, dust, cooking odors and mold out of the air at your home. If you’ve got allergies, an air purifier is considered essential by your eyes and nose. As amazing as these air purifiers are, they take up a lot of room and are pretty bulky. If you want an air purifier but don’t have the space to accommodate it, we’ve got some smaller air purifier options for you. Or perhaps, you want an air purifier that you could take on road trips or to your office. We rounded up the best portable air purifiers for you.

Our three picks remove up to 99 percent of impurities from the air with their filters. They might not be able to purify half of your house like larger air purifiers, but they can filter out air in specific rooms or your cubicle. Two of our choices have a three-filter system, while another option has three different speeds and an ionizer. All of our picks tout that they’re the strong and silent type. Having one of these air purifiers isn’t like having a fan. You won’t have to shout over your air purifier. You might barely notice that these air purifiers are running.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. KOIOS Air Purifier

This small HEPA air purifier with its three-stage filtration system will help remove 99.97 percent of dust, pollen, smoke, cooking smells and pet dander from your home. With its smaller size, you can take it from your home to your office easily. It’ll clean 55 cubic meters per hour, so you can feel confident that you’re inhaling fresh air. This activated carbon filter is better for the environment, and it only consumes 0.192 units of electricity. It’s quiet, so you won’t have to struggle to focus over the roar of the purifier.

2. Holmes Small Room 3-Speed HEPA Air Purifier

You can set this purifier up either horizontally or vertically. Holmes recommends that you place it in a room that’s 10 ft. by 11 ft. for best air quality. This little purifier can easily fit on a desk or a table. There are three speeds. You can keep the filter on low when you’re at home and crank the speed if your spouse happens to burn your dinner. This filter captures 99 percent of odors, mold spores and dust. There’s even an optional Ionizer feature that binds harmful particles together, so it’s easier for the filter to scoop them up. It’s available in black or white.

3. LEVOIT Air Purifier

This small, tall air purifier can sit on a table or even on the floor. The air purifier removes impurities as small as .3 microns from the air. It has three different filters, the pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to ensure that 99.97 percent of your air is free of allergens, smoke, mold and dust. With this quiet filter, the air will circulate in your room four times an hour.