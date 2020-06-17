Goop’s Vagina Candle Was Such a Hit, They’ve Released a New One That Smells Like an Orgasm

You know, we can’t even call Gwyneth Paltrow crazy for producing a candle that smells like her own vagina, because people loved it. They loved it so much that it sold out pretty much immediately. It has since been restocked (in case you’ve been waiting to purchase one), but Paltrow clearly tapped into a market that no one knew existed and now she’s taking her vagina-scented candle business one step further.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Paltrow revealed her company Goop, has released a successor to the famous vagina candle and it is called “This Candle Smells Like My Orgasm” and it costs $75.

So, what exactly does an orgasm smell like? According to Goop, “this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.”

All jokes aside, in the interview with Jimmy Fallon, Paltrow clarified that the candles were more of a “punk rock, feminist” move than anything to be taken literally and that’s certainly something we wholeheartedly support.

Just uh, don’t expect your actual vagina to smell like one of these candles. That’s not normal, but a natural scent is and you can read more about what that means (and smells like) here.

