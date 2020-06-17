Let’s face it: we can all use more sleep. We’re always trying to find ways to get more, make our sleep better, or remedy ourselves from sleep deprivation. Luckily, if you can’t get the sleep you really need on a regular basis, you can improve the quality of what you get so you will be more alert when you wake up. Aside from a sleep mask, taking natural supplements, and treating yourself to breathable sheets, putting up blackout curtains will help keep out the bright sun that can wake you up too early.

In addition to keeping the early morning light out, blackout curtains are a must if you work nightshift too. And if you live in a city where you can see your neighbors directly outside your window, the thicker your curtains, the better so you can have more privacy. Below, we’ve rounded up the best blackout curtains for better sleep and more privacy.

1. Deconovo Insulated Curtains

If you want a classic blackout curtain to give you sweeter dreams or maximum privacy, these ones will do the trick. They feature a grommet design and come in three different sizes so it can fit your window size. There is a variety of colors to choose from so you can customize your look without sacrificing style.

2. AmazonBasics Curtains

These colorful curtains let you mix up your interior design so can still make your room feel light and bright while maintaining privacy and keeping out harsh sun rays when you’re trying to get shut eye. This style offers one of the largest size assortments with six different options to choose from. Best of all, each of these polyester panels are machine-washable so you can kick dust or other accidents to the curb.

3. Nicetown Curtains

Aside from keeping people from seeing inside your home and blocking out blinding light, these thermal regulated curtains also maintain a comfortable temperature whether it’s hot or cold outside. Harsh UV rays can quickly heat up your home and the same goes for when it’s chilly outside. These curtains come in multiple color ways so you can match it to your decor.