Unfortunately we all live in such a fast-paced world that we often get headaches due to stress, lack of sleep, and looking at screens all day long. While technology has certainly made life efficient overall, it has its downfalls on our well being. The best solution is to give yourself much needed breaks throughout the day so your mind and eyes can relax. One of the most relaxing ways to use this time is to use a head and eye massager to relieve headache fatigue, tired eyes, or just to feel like you’re at a spa any time.

Head and eye massagers are super portable, so it’s a great item to take while you’re traveling or to work for a mid-day relaxation session. Many of these smart massagers use air compressions and feature heat vibrations for even more soothing benefits. Some even have built-in Bluetooth speakers so you can listen to calming music to take your worries away. Below, we’ve rounded up the best massagers to put your mind and body at ease.

1. Afunso Head Scalp Massager

If you can’t get a real massage, your next best bet is to enlist a handy tool to do it at home. If you specifically suffer from head and eye strain, you’ll want to get head and eye massager to help relieve muscles and tension. This version features air compression and contraction with a warm compress. Unlike electric massagers, this option isn’t painful.

2. Fronnor Massager

Massagers are often clunky, but this streamlined version will give the others a run for their money. This head and eye massager uses air pressure and heat vibration to relax your aching muscles and relieve tension. It’s great to alleviate headache fatigue and eyestrain from looking at a computer all day. Best of all, it’s rechargeable and foldable so you can take it with you compactly on the go. It charges via USB, so it’s simple to juice it up.

3. Renpho Massager

This innovative head and eye massager features Bluetooth technology so you can listen to relaxing music for a full spa experience wherever you are. It uses air compression and heat, which can help improve sleep and help wake up tired eyes. It uses multiple techniques like kneading, trigger point therapy, and oscillating pressure to cater to every sore spot. It’s the perfect item to take on a plane or to work.

