Pride parades may look a lot different this year since you’ll likely be watching on-demand and live-streaming events instead, but that doesn’t mean the support stops just because we can’t be together IRL. However, there’s a silver lining to make your Pride Month even better this year. Thanks to Disney, your entire family’s closet is going to get a boost of color with their new Rainbow Disney Collection that you can rock during a parade in your front lawn. If you need a little pick-me-up for a good cause, these 65 smile-inducing styles are sure to brighten spirits (especially if that family vacation to Disney was canceled this year). What’s more, to honor Pride Month, Disney is donating $100,000 to GLSEN, a top education organization that’s working to create inclusive and safe K-12 schools for LGBTQ+ students. Now, the Happiest Place on Earth can come right to your home, and we all need as much cheer as we can get these days.

From a must-have beach towel to summer-ready tanks — and yes, even an adorable Mickey Mouse onesie for your baby, this collection is not going to last, so snag it while you can. Once you’ve acquired your Pride apparel, rally the family together, and create your own parade at home to support the LGBTQ+ community all month long (and everyday) in honor of the Stonewall Riots, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. Here are our fave picks from the collection, but make sure to take a peek at all the styles yourself or else you might miss out on something. Bonus: you’ll get 20-percent off if you spend $100 or more and 25-percent off orders of $150 or more. And hopefully, you can sport these goodies on a trip to Disneyland during Pride Month in the future.

Rainbow Disney Collection Mickey Mouse Earrings

These dainty rainbow studs are a must for any jewelry lover.

Buy: Rainbow Disney Collection Mickey Mouse Earrings $75 buy it

Rainbow Disney Collection Baby Onesie

Even baby can show off their Pride Month spirit in this too-cute-for-words onesie.

Rainbow Disney Collection Beach Towel

Dry off by the pool or add some color to your picnic with this Mickey-Mouse-adorned towel.

Rainbow Disney Collection Tumbler

We suggest grabbing a few of these since everyone in the family will want dibs on this novelty tumbler.

Rainbow Disney Collection Sequined Backpack

Let your little one tote their favorite mouse ears on road trips for now and future Disney trips to come.

For project ideas on how to celebrate Pride Month at home, check out these 17 fun family-friendly activities.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.