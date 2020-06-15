If there’s anything most people dread, it’s doing our hair. It takes too much time and just strains your hands between all that blow drying, straightening, curling, or dry styling. In case you didn’t get the memo yet, the 90s are back and better than ever with the hair scrunchie trend heading back into our bathroom drawers. So, it’s time to stock up so you can pull back your hair in style in between hair washes.

There are so many reasons why this comfy hair accessory is a lifesaver. First of all, they don’t tug or pull out your hair like typical elastics do. If you aren’t working out and just need to pull back your hair while working during the day or running errands, a fun scrunchie is the way to go. They’re also a must-have when washing your face so hair doesn’t get in the way during a little at-home spa treatment. If you haven’t hopped on the hair scrunchie bandwagon, what are you waiting for?

1. New Live Hair Scrunchies

With both solid and printed options, this set of 15 hair scrunchies will keep your hair looking stylish with any outfit you’re wearing. Made of high quality cotton, these essential hair accessories are super soft so you won’t have to worry about pulling your hair out like with elastic bands. Whether you’re looking for something to comfortably pull back your hair for washing your face, as an effortless way to hold you over between washing your hair, or because you love the 90s, these will keep you in style.

2. Goody Ouchless Scrunchies

If you’re looking for a foolproof brand to turn to for any hair accessories, you can never go wrong with Goody. This set of eight black hair scrunchies are a must-have item in any person’s hair accessory arsenal. The iconic Ouchless design will ensure that these essential scrunchies won’t pull or tug at your hair while you’re putting it up or taking it out. The knit material is extra comfy and is sure to become your go-to hair accessory in your drawer.

3. Seven Style Scrunchies

If you’re looking to take your hair accessory game to the next level, always add velvet. This expensive looking fabric will make your hair look oh-so-chic instantly and without any effort. This set of 60 hair scrunchies will certainly have you covered for years, so when you lose some (trust us, it will happen), you’ll have more than plenty of backups on hand. With so many colors to choose from, it’s a great pick if you’re looking to match your accessories to a costume or specific themed outfit.