Humans need roughly six to eight glasses of water a day. Most people don’t get that much. Sometimes, you just get caught up working or taking care of your kids to stay properly hydrated. Or, maybe, you don’t love the taste of water. It can be so plain and boring to think. Fruit-infused water bottles and pitchers make hydrating more exciting. You can put strawberries, oranges, lemons, blueberries, limes and much more in fruit infusers. Drinking a fruity blend allows you to get some of your nutrients and vitamins, while also hydrating. Basically, you can feed two birds with one scone. We found the best fruit water infusers for you.

These fruit water infusers are easy to use and easy to clean. We picked one pitcher option for those hot days when you are hosting and want some sweet relief. Our other two options are portable water bottles that have infuser rods. These water bottles are durable, specially designed so they don’t slip out of your hands and break. The fruit infusers will add a bit of sweetness into your day. Now, you just need to figure out what fruit combos you want to try in your new water infuser.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Infusion Pro Fruit Water Bottle

Instead of loading from the top like many fruit-infusers, this water bottle loads from the bottom. The fruit infuser screws into the bottom lid of the water bottle, which then screws into the water bottle. There’s also a special layer at the top of the bottle that’ll help filter fruit seeds. This BPA-free plastic water bottle is designed to be super secure, so no spills happen. You can also use this no-slip, grippy water bottle as a regular water bottle by removing the fruit infuser.

2. Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher

If your household is a big fan of fruit-infused beverages, consider investing in this 93-oz. pitcher from Prodyne. The stylish acrylic pitcher has a hollow rod that you can remove to place your combination of fruits inside. You simply put the rod back by screwing it into the lid and then you fill the BPA-free pitcher with water. The rod has special slots inside, so the fruit combines with your water.

3. OMorc Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

With its shatter-resistant and impact-resistant design, this water bottle will survive most unexpected drops and falls. There are anti-slip thumb grips on the side and a grip on the lid. The lid has a push-button that’ll allow you to open your water bottle with ease. This BPA-free bottle has a fruit infuser that connects to the lid. The fruit-infuser bottle comes with a special cleaning brush and free recipes to make fruit-infusing even more fun.