For busy moms, often you don’t have time to burrow through your jewelry drawer to either find your signature necklace or put your jewelry neatly back in your jewelry box. That’s where ceramic ring dishes come in. These handy dishes are a great place to plop your jewelry after a long day. You’ll know exactly where your go-to necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings are at all times. These dishes are stylish little home decor elements that you can add to your vanity, dresser, nightstand, bathroom counter and kitchen counter. They’ll showcase your personal style and some of your favorite pieces.

We rounded up the best ceramic ring dishes for moms. Whether you’re shopping for a present for your mother or a mom looking to give her spouse or children hints about what she wants for a present, these cute little dishes are a great choice. We found three very different ring holders for every mom. One has a sentimental phrase across the dish and makes for the perfect gift, while another features a cute little sea creature that’ll guard your rings. Our last option is a simple, elegant ring holder that goes with just about every home decor style.

1. HOME SMILE Ring Dish

Moms will love receiving this special ring dish, which she can put her jewelry in. This thoughtful gift has a sweet sentimental phrase on the bottom of the dish. All of the ceramic dishes are cream and have classy gold edges. There are more than five ring dishes that have mom-related phrases and designs. There are also options specifically for sisters, aunts, friends and couples. These dishes look nice on nightstands, vanity tables or on the bathroom counter.

2. WANYA Ceramic Ring Holder

This little gold turtle in the center of this ceramic ring holder isn’t just a cute focal point. It also serves a ring holder. Moms can put their rings over its head, and the turtle will keep watch over them for moms. There’s extra space in the dish for bracelets, watches, necklaces and more. This stylish dish features electroplated gold and white ceramic, and it’s 4.8 in. by 4.8 in.

3. Creative Co-op White Ceramic Heart Ring Dish

This elegant ring dish is a subtle reminder of all of the love moms receive from family and friends. Made out of ceramic with a pretty white gloss finish, this ring dish is big enough to store several rings, a few pairs of earrings and even a bracelet. It’s a great option for moms to put the jewelry they wear on a daily basis in. Moms probably won’t be able to fit their entire ring collection in it, though. To clean this ring dish, simply wipe it out with a dry cloth.