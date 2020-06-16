If your outdoor space could use a little TLC, then we have some news you’re going to love. As part of Wayfair’s Way More Outdoor Deals event, they’re offering steals on patio furniture, decor, and more through August 18 (but don’t wait too long or your wish list may disappear). You’ve probably canceled that tropical vacation this summer, so put that money to good use and allocate it into your backyard make over budget. You can save up to 65-percent off anything from a hot tub (yes, please) to a chaise lounge, so don’t hesitate to drop a few essentials into your cart. If there’s any time to flex those interior design muscles, the time is now.

From basics like chic seating to some fun outdoor games to keep everyone entertained while at home, there’s sure to be something to catch your eye. It’s all about making the most of things right now, and these deals will make you feel like your patio is a bit more of a retreat than it is currently. So, don’t miss out on creating a resort-like patio or backyard any longer. We’ve given you a head start with these top outdoor picks to shop below. Now, all you need is a nice summer treat, and all your worries will melt away. You deserve it.

Evenson 4 Piece Sofa Seating

This streamlined set will make any outdoor space feel like you’re on a relaxing, coastal retreat.

Jalissa Outdoor Rug

Add a punch of boho-chic to your outdoor living room with this rug. Psst — it’s indoor-friendly too.

Endeavor 6-Person Hot Tub

This is calling your name.

Bowling Set

Who needs to go to a bowling alley when you can transform any area — grassy or concrete — into one at home?

Brentwood Reclining Chaise Lounge

Grab your favorite book, some SPF, and prepare to drift off into paradise.

