LivingHome

Tired of Your Backyard? Wayfair’s Huge Outdoor Sale is Here to Save the Day

by

If your outdoor space could use a little TLC, then we have some news you’re going to love. As part of Wayfair’s Way More Outdoor Deals event, they’re offering steals on patio furniture, decor, and more through August 18 (but don’t wait too long or your wish list may disappear). You’ve probably canceled that tropical vacation this summer, so put that money to good use and allocate it into your backyard make over budget. You can save up to 65-percent off anything from a hot tub (yes, please) to a chaise lounge, so don’t hesitate to drop a few essentials into your cart. If there’s any time to flex those interior design muscles, the time is now.

From basics like chic seating to some fun outdoor games to keep everyone entertained while at home, there’s sure to be something to catch your eye. It’s all about making the most of things right now, and these deals will make you feel like your patio is a bit more of a retreat than it is currently. So, don’t miss out on creating a resort-like patio or backyard any longer. We’ve given you a head start with these top outdoor picks to shop below. Now, all you need is a nice summer treat, and all your worries will melt away. You deserve it.

Evenson 4 Piece Sofa Seating

evenson sofa seating wayfair outdoor
Image: Wayfair

This streamlined set will make any outdoor space feel like you’re on a relaxing, coastal retreat.

Buy: Evenson 4 Piece Sofa Seating $429.99
buy it

Jalissa Outdoor Rug

jalissa outdoor area rug wayfair outdoor sale
Image: Wayfair

Add a punch of boho-chic to your outdoor living room with this rug. Psst — it’s indoor-friendly too.

Buy: Jalissa Outdoor Rug $29.99
buy it

Endeavor 6-Person Hot Tub

endeavor hot tub wayfair outdoor sale
Image: Wayfair

This is calling your name.

Buy: Endeavor Hot Tub $4,599.99
buy it

Bowling Set

bowling set wayfair outdoor sale
Image: Wayfair

Who needs to go to a bowling alley when you can transform any area — grassy or concrete — into one at home?

Buy: Bowling Set $56.99
buy it

Brentwood Reclining Chaise Lounge

brentwood reclining chaise lounge wayfair outdoor sale
Image: Wayfair

Grab your favorite book, some SPF, and prepare to drift off into paradise.

Buy: Brentwood Reclining Chaise Lounge $399.99
buy it

For more backyard inspiration, check out these best places to buy patio furniture online

patio furniture online

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Comments

New in Living

View article
best blackout curtains amazon

Chic Blackout Curtains for More Privacy

Chic Blackout Curtains for More Privacy

View article
head eye massager amazon

Relax at Home With These Soothing Head and Eye Massagers

Relax at Home With These Soothing Head and Eye Massagers

View article
disney pride rainbow collection

Disney’s New Pride Collection for the Entire Family is Here to Help You Celebrate at Home

Disney’s New Pride Collection for the Entire Family is Here to Help You Celebrate at Home

View article
Old Navy Flip Flop Sale

Old Navy’s $1 Flip-Flop Sale is Canceled This Year, But They’re Still Having Major Deals

Old Navy’s $1 Flip-Flop Sale is Canceled This Year, But They’re Still Having Major Deals

View article
Halima Aden

We’re Loving These Face Masks Halima Aden Has Designed for People Who Wear Hijabs

We’re Loving These Face Masks Halima Aden Has Designed for People Who Wear Hijabs

View article
Best Family Tree Picture Frames on

Celebrate Your Family with Tree Picture Frames

Celebrate Your Family with Tree Picture Frames

ad