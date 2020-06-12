Sometimes, we just need little hints of inspiration and motivation throughout our days to keep our spirits high. One of the best ways to have constant ways to make you smile is with charming wooden hanging signs hung on your walls. Not only do they add instant character and personalization to your living room or bedroom, but it’s like you have a constant reminder to smile and make the most of your day.

Whether you want to make your own wooden sign or buy one pre-made, there are a variety of positive options to choose from. From family-centered phrases on plaques to unfinished wooden signs that allow you to paint on your favorite phrase, you can get what suits you best. Below, we’ve rounded up the best wooden signs to elevate your home’s interior.

1. Excello Sign

If you don’t want something that’s one-noted, this wooden hanging sign with pops of colors will be sure to mix things up inside your home. With phrases revolving around family and happiness, it’s the perfect addition to your living room or perhaps where you eat everyday together. The shabby chic design is charming, and the sign is long, so it’s a great way to fill up space on a long, blank wall.

2. Juvale Signs

Don’t want the same sign that every other person has? We don’t blame you, so take matters into your own crafting hands with a set of unfinished wooden hanging signs that will let you flex that DIY muscle. This set of six signs includes two of each of the three styles, so you can make matching pairs for a friend or family member. They’re also great for wedding decorations if you’re doing it on your own or are perfect decor for cafe shops.

3. Sany Dayo Home Sign

We all need little reminders everyday, so hang up this smile-inducing sign by your door so you see it every time you leave the house. This rustic wooden hanging sign is sure to set your day on the right foot every time you look at it. Perfect for a farmhouse-style design, this piece of art is also a great starting point for a fun gallery wall above a sofa in your living room.