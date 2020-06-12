LivingHome

Le Creuset’s Having a Major Sale on Its Nonstick Pots & Pans

by

Over the past two months, alone, we’ve spotted seven Le Creuset sales, whether directly on the their website or at retailers, like Bed Bath & Beyond, Nordstrom, Williams Sonoma, and even Costco. And now we have one more to add to that list: Le Creuset’s current major sale on its nonstick pots and pans, including a 10-piece set that’s nearly $400 off. (You can pick your jaw off the floor now.)

Le Creuset’s entire Nonstick Pro Cookware collection is marked down nearly 40 percent, and trust us, we get how big of a deal this is. If you’ve never owned — let alone shopped — this particular brand of cookware, it’s pretty pricey, but for good reason. This is the type of collection that’ll last you years (and years and years and years). Plus, they look great. Just look at them; they’re one of the few pots and pans collection out there that you’d actually want to show off to guests.

The 10-piece set, which boasts a coating that’s four-times stronger than other Le Creuset cookware, includes an 8-inch fry pan, an 11-inch fry pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 3-quart saucepan, a 3.5-quart sauté pan, and a 6 1/3-quart stockpot. Originally $825, the set’s now available for less than $500.

Image: Le Creuset.
Buy: Nonstick Pro 10-piece set $476
buy it

Other items included in the Nonstick Pro sale are Le Creuset’s six-piece set, three-piece set, and individuals items, like the fry pan, braised, crepe pan, griddle pan, and more. Take a look at a few of our favorites below.

Deep fry pan

Image: Le Creuset.

Save $30 on this deep fry pan.

Buy: Le Creuset Nonstick Pro deep fry pan $120
buy it

Braiser

Image: Le Creuset.

The Nonstick Pro braiser is now 20 percent off.

Buy: Le Creuset Nonstick Pro braiser $116
buy it

Crepe pan

Image: Le Creuset.

If you were ever going to get a Le Creuset crepe pan, now would be the time.

Buy: Le Creuset Nonstick Pro crepe pan $80
buy it

Griddle pan

Image: Le Creuset.

Save $80 on this griddle pan.

Buy: Le Creuset Nonstick Pro griddle pan $100
buy it

Stockpot

Image: Le Creuset.

Yes, it’s time to finally upgrade that stockpot of yours.

Buy: Le Creuset Nonstick Pro stockpot $148
buy it

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Comments

New in Living

View article
kitchen trash can and recycling bins

Kitchen Trash Cans That Get The Job Done (& Then Some)

Kitchen Trash Cans That Get The Job Done (& Then Some)

View article
hand towel

The Best Hand Towels for Your Busy Bath

The Best Hand Towels for Your Busy Bath

View article
Starbucks store

After Intense Backlash, Starbucks Has Reversed Their Black Lives Matter Dress Code Policy

After Intense Backlash, Starbucks Has Reversed Their Black Lives Matter Dress Code Policy

View article
August 9, 2019 San Jose /

The Best Things to Buy From Walmart’s Patio Furniture Sale

The Best Things to Buy From Walmart’s Patio Furniture Sale

View article
Best Car Backseat Organizers on Amazon

Durable Car Backseat Organizers Are Must-Haves for Parents

Durable Car Backseat Organizers Are Must-Haves for Parents

View article
cup of coffee on top of

The Best Single-Serve Coffee Collections to Explore New Flavors

The Best Single-Serve Coffee Collections to Explore New Flavors

ad