Le Creuset’s Having a Major Sale on Its Nonstick Pots & Pans

Over the past two months, alone, we’ve spotted seven Le Creuset sales, whether directly on the their website or at retailers, like Bed Bath & Beyond, Nordstrom, Williams Sonoma, and even Costco. And now we have one more to add to that list: Le Creuset’s current major sale on its nonstick pots and pans, including a 10-piece set that’s nearly $400 off. (You can pick your jaw off the floor now.)

Le Creuset’s entire Nonstick Pro Cookware collection is marked down nearly 40 percent, and trust us, we get how big of a deal this is. If you’ve never owned — let alone shopped — this particular brand of cookware, it’s pretty pricey, but for good reason. This is the type of collection that’ll last you years (and years and years and years). Plus, they look great. Just look at them; they’re one of the few pots and pans collection out there that you’d actually want to show off to guests.

The 10-piece set, which boasts a coating that’s four-times stronger than other Le Creuset cookware, includes an 8-inch fry pan, an 11-inch fry pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 3-quart saucepan, a 3.5-quart sauté pan, and a 6 1/3-quart stockpot. Originally $825, the set’s now available for less than $500.

Other items included in the Nonstick Pro sale are Le Creuset’s six-piece set, three-piece set, and individuals items, like the fry pan, braised, crepe pan, griddle pan, and more. Take a look at a few of our favorites below.

Deep fry pan

Save $30 on this deep fry pan.

Braiser

The Nonstick Pro braiser is now 20 percent off.

Crepe pan

If you were ever going to get a Le Creuset crepe pan, now would be the time.

Griddle pan

Save $80 on this griddle pan.

Stockpot

Yes, it’s time to finally upgrade that stockpot of yours.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.