The Best Things to Buy From Walmart’s Patio Furniture Sale

There are two types of people in the world: those who’ve spent the pandemic in the kitchen, learning new skills such as baking, and those who’ve spent the pandemic totally transforming their home, including finally buying the patio furniture their backyard has desperately needed for years. And while we’ve seen plenty of patio furniture sales from the likes of Target, Sam’s Club, and Costco, now it’s Walmart’s turn — and the retailer’s sale does not disappoint.

Walmart has had no shortage of sales, but none have been quite as impressive as their current patio furniture sale. It has it all: marked-down combo and gas grills, hundreds off lounge chairs, clearance potting benches, outdoor papasan chairs for $70 off, and much more. And to help save you some time, we’ve rounded up all of the best offers from Walmart’s sale ahead — from gardening products to lounging furniture.

Outdoor lounge chair

This neutral-colored lounge chair — now $281 off — will fit into any color scheme. Plus, it looks comfortable as hell with its removable seat, back cushions, and two throw pillows.

Gas grill

Upgrade your gas grill just in time for the Fourth of July. This stunner is $65 off.

Side table

Save more than 50 percent off this metal slat side table.

Potting bench

This potting bench with a removable sink is marked down $100. You’ll get free delivery, too.

Papasan chair

Two for the price of one: This papasan chair, which is $70 off, includes a cushion with two prints.

Plant stand display

Save 40 percent on this five-tier, multi-level plant display. Better hurry, too, because it’s selling out quick.

Outdoor chair

Another gorgeous piece of furniture, this outdoor chair is about $115 off.

Need more backyard inspo? Check out our slideshow of the best places to snag patio furniture below.

