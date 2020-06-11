LivingCulture

#BoycottStarbucks Trends After Coffee Chain Prevents Employees from Wearing BLM Attire

by

When protesters took to the streets after the tragic death of George Floyd to demand racial equality and equity, just about every brand stepped up to support the Black community in some way — except for Starbucks apparently. Despite publicly declaring support for the Black Lives Matter Movement in a tweet, Buzzfeed News obtained an internal bulletin that states Starbucks is not allowing its employees to wear clothing or accessories mentioning or referencing Black Lives Matter.

The reason for not allowing employees to express their support? According to Buzzfeed, management “argued that wearing clothing and accessories highlighting Black Lives Matter could be misunderstood and potentially incite violence.” The bulletin restated the company’s dress code policy and reminded employees that “Partners may only wear buttons or pins issued to the Partner by Starbucks for special recognition or or for advertising a Starbucks-sponsored event or promotion; and one reasonably sized and placed button or pin that identifies a particular labor organization or a partner’s support for that organization, except if it interferes with safety or threatens to harm customer relations or otherwise unreasonably interferes with Starbucks public image.”

The hashtag #BoycottStarbucks started trending shortly after the news broke.

Several users also pointed out that while they ban BLM attire, they provide LGBTQ pins for employees to wear during June, Pride month.

There’s no excuse for behavior like this, especially from a brand with so much influence.  The violence we need to be concerned about is the blatant, unprovoked, unnecessary and lethal violence that threatens the life of every Black American because of the rampant racism in this country — not the hypothetical violence that a pin or t-shirt may cause. Starbucks, you need to do better and we’ll be waiting and watching for your response.

