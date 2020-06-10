The trunk can sometimes be the black hole of your car. It can be a mish-mash of emergency equipment, beach towels from your last pool day and some random toys or pet supplies, Oh, and maybe you put your grocery haul back there sometimes. All of the contents of the trunk probably roll around your car while you’re driving. You only remember about the tangle of stuff when you come to a particularly hard stop at a red light and hear it bang up against the backseat. Take charge of this void with a car trunk organizer. These organizers sit upright in your trunk and have durable compartments that can hold everything you need. They basically act like a non-moveable suitcase in your car, and they’re collapsible when they aren’t in use.

If you have a trunk organizer, your milk won’t be rolling around the back, spilling everywhere. It’ll be safely stowed in the compartment dubbed “grocery bin.” These organizers usually stick to the bottom of your trunk floor or strap in like a net, so they remain stationary while you drive.

We rounded up the best car trunk organizers for you. These organizers are fan-favorites and are designed well, keeping in mind that people keep a lot of junk in their trunks.

1. Drive Auto Products Car Trunk Storage Organizer

Made out of a durable canvas, this Drive Auto Products car trunk organizer is super secure. Why else would they include cupholders in their design? There’s a layer of foam and also a waterproof layer in case of spills. It’s designed to stay upright, no matter what. This organizer straps in like a net. You get eight mesh pockets, two front pockets and three big compartments to store everything in.

2. FORTEM Car Trunk Organizer

This collapsible organizer has three clearly designed compartments, so you don’t have to mix your food in with your cleaning supplies. They’ll stay separate in the trunk. With reinforced base plates and non-slip strips on the bottom, this organizer shouldn’t be going anywhere. There are also securing straps if you want extra security. If you want to go all-in on this organizer and have an SUV, you can probably fit two organizers in the trunk.

3. Honey-Can-Do Folding Car Trunk Organizer

Weighing in at just 2 lbs., this car trunk organizer is lightweight and made out of a sturdy fabric. The bottom is coated in velcro that attaches to the fabric in your trunk, and there are two stitched handles. This caddy won’t roll around in your backseat and can store everything from emergency equipment to your Sunday grocery run. There are three mesh pockets on the front of the organizer, which you can place smaller objects into. When you’re not using this caddy, you can simply fold it down flat.