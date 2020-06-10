Keeping plants alive or growing them from seed can be a little intimidating to begin with. It isn’t as intuitive as you would think. Some plants need a lot of TLC while others need so little attention that you can actually kill them by overwatering. With all of this in mind, it’s important for gardeners to have some reliable, sturdy tools in their collection. Not only will the tools help turn the soil and pull out the weeds, these tool sets will also make gardening easier on your hands—and knees. Gardening should be an enjoyable experience for you, too. That’s why we rounded up the best garden sets for you.

If you’re ready to take your hobby to the next level, you should check out these sets below. Each set includes a durable bag to carry all of your supplies in, a set of hand tools, spring-loaded pruners and a pair of gardening gloves. Some of the sets include a few extras. There’s a set that has a pair of gardening gloves and digging claws. One of our picks has a foam kneeler, which is great for gardeners who get achy and sore knees. Bring your gardening to a new level with these tool sets.

1. Sleek Garden 8-Piece Gardening Tool Set

This set has almost everything you’ll need to cultivate your garden. It has a shiny set of aluminum tools, including a shovel and mini-rake, that conveniently fit into the outside pockets of the gardening tote. The pruner tool is specially designed to make pruning as easy as possible. It’s designed with treated steel blades and has quite the springs to make trimming nearly effortless. This set also comes with a foam kneeler to help protect your knees while you’re weeding and heavy-duty gardening gloves with rubber grips on the palm side.

2. GIGALUMI Garden Tools Set

If you’re starting to get really into gardening, you should check out this comprehensive set. You receive 11 pieces of gardening equipment, including six hand tools, plant tag labels, gardening gloves with digging claws, a sprayer, plant rope and a tote. The hand tools are made out of high-hardness aluminum alloy, so your tools shouldn’t break while you’re diving into rough terrain. The bag is made out of durable cotton and polyester. It’s ready to get down and dirty as you weed and tend to your garden.

3. Vremi 9 Piece Garden Tools Set

Get gardening with this 9-piece set from Vremi. With this set, you get a heavy-duty storage caddy that has pockets for all of your supplies—and maybe even a newly purchased plant. The hand tools, which include a weeder, pruning shears, trowel shove and more, are made out of durable aluminum and stainless steel. Each hand tool has a non-slip rubber handle for easy gripping. The set also comes with a plastic sprayer and cotton gardening gloves with grips.