Popular since the 19th century, locket necklaces express so much by saying so little. These lockets became a romantic gift 200 years ago. Within the lockets, people usually stored a lock of a loved one’s hair or photo. Although they are a little less common nowadays, that doesn’t mean that these gifts aren’t any less special.

Everyone enjoys receiving gifts that are personalized. It shows that you put more thought into your present and really know the person you’re giving it to. The locket also provides a sense of a shared secret. Only you and the person you give it to knows what’s inside. Sure, you might show other people, but you share a love and certain emotions only with the person who gave it to you. Your daughter, best friend, mother or wife will appreciate this gift.

We rounded up the best locket necklaces for you. With these three options, you can send the seller a custom message to engrave on the locket or send in photos to place inside. The front of the lockets don’t need to be boring either. Some have intricate metal designs that are stylish and aesthetically pleasing. These lockets are usually gold, silver or rose and are designed to be long-lasting.

1. YOUFENG Love Heart Locket

Made out of polished stainless steel that’s been platinum plated, this engraved locket makes a great gift. It’s super shiny and features heartwarming sayings. There are six different sayings and phrases to choose from, including a mother-daughter locket and a owl locket. Some of the phrases are available in different locket shapes, like round circles, and different metal finishes, like rose gold. The inside of the locket opens and you can put a carefully cut-out photo inside. It comes packaged in a velvet drawstring bag.

2. Fanery Sue Personalized Heart Locket Necklace

Within these silver lockets, you can stash two photos of your loved ones. On top of that, you’re also able to engrave the locket with whatever text you wish. Simply send your message to the seller. You can choose from a daisy flower, snowflake, glossy and two mother-and-child designs. These stainless steel lockets are durable and tarnish- and rust-resistant, so you won’t need to polish them constantly. It’ll come packaged in a gift box.

3. U7 Women’s Locket Necklace

With this customizable locket, you can choose to get the locket as is, customize the text or send in a photo for the inside of the locket. You can also put a lock of hair, ashes or a love letter within the locket after you receive it. You can pick between four different grains—heart, tree of life, flower and stripe—for your heart-shaped locket. This hypoallergenic locket has an adjustable chain for the wearer. You can purchase this locket in platinum, gold or rose gold.