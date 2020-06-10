When you’re on the road, it’s easy to be distracted. And if we’re being honest, we find ourselves reaching in our purse or in the glove apartment for things like chapstick, tissues, or other essentials when we should be keeping our eyes on the road. However, you can practice safe driving while staying in your seat with a handy car sun visor organizer.

By using one of these smart accessories, you’ll have any essentials within reach so you don’t have to rummage through a messy glove apartment or the backseat to dig for what you’re looking for. It’s the perfect spot to house sunglasses, parking passes, and more. Below, we’ve rounded up the best car sun visor organizers to make your time on the road a lot easier and more neat.

1. Fancy Mobility Sun Visor Organizer

Never fumble through a messy glove compartment again thanks to this smart car accessory. This car sun visor organizer includes a pouch just for your car registration and insurance so you always know exactly where it is in a moment’s notice. It secures to your visor with durable elastic and takes no more than 30 seconds to install. It will fit trucks and larger vehicles perfectly, and it’s waterproof.

2. Lebogner Car Sun Visor Organizer

Designed to hold essential items so they’re always within reach, this versatile holder will fit most car sun visors. This car sun visor organizer even includes a mirror, too, so you can still touch up make up while on the go. Installation is a breeze since you just have to slide it over the visor, and it has a durable cardboard backing so it fits flat against your sun visor. It features two pen holders and four pockets, so there’s plenty of room to store everything you need.

3. High Road Car Visor Organizer

While pockets and open holders are convenient, there’s a chance some things could fall out. This extra secure car sun visor organizer features two zippered compartments, so you can protect items you don’t want to escape. It also boasts two larger pockets for paperwork and a vinyl pocket for insurance cards. It’s easy to install and has reinforced straps with grip closures so it won’t fall off easily.