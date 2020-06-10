Costco Is Selling Face Masks, But There’s a Limit to How Many You Can Buy

The most coveted item of 2020 is not a piece of designer clothing or a hard-to-find, limited-edition children’s toy, it’s face masks. First, people started panic-buying the N95 masks healthcare workers desperately need and we quickly ran into shortage problems. Then, when the CDC recommended everyone wear at least some type of face-covering in public, trying to find a mask while supplies were already low became even more difficult. Luckily, lots of retailers and small business owners stepped up to the plate and started making cloth face masks for the public to purchase but finding them can still be tricky because they aren’t being sold at our usual go-to stores like Target or Walmart. Except for Costco, of course.

If there were ever a time to invest in a Costco membership, this is it because Costco is now selling disposable face masks online for the super affordable price of $25.99.

The disposable face masks sold by Costco come in a pack of 50 so one box will last you a good long while. But to prevent the panic-buying situation we saw earlier, Costco has limited the number of boxes you can purchase per membership. Each membership will only be allowed to purchase three packages totaling 150 face masks.

Some Costco stores may also be selling reusable cloth face masks. Costco Instagram fan account @CostcoGuy4U posted a picture of these cloth face masks for sale at Costco but it’s unclear which Costco location these are located in.

The account profile says they’re located in Chicago but we can’t be sure that’s where the picture was taken. It’s worth checking your local store to see if they’re available because $9.59 for three masks is a pretty great deal.

In the meantime, if you’re looking for reusable face masks you can order online right now, we’ve got plenty for you to choose from.

